A Letter from the Late, Great Larry Brown

The new collection Tiny Love compiles Larry Brown’s complete short stories.

Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent any time with Larry Brown knew that he wasn’t just a prolific and gifted writer of stories and novels; he also wrote the kinds of letters that were so good you’d want to read them over and over and over again. I still have one that sits on my desk at work, his oversized handwriting on the envelope, and then the three-page typed letter where he talks about the writing shack he’s still building, the creepy guy who wouldn’t stop staring at him at a party, the novel he’s working on, the land he’s clearing, his grandbaby soon to be born, his uncle Everett almost burning down his house down the road (the five firetrucks in the yard trying to put the fire out), the latest book he’d read and loved (George Singleton’s stories).

Larry’s writing came from such a place of genuineness and desire to convey what he was seeing or feeling, you were there with him. I think that’s why all of us who got letters from Larry saved them. And his letters, like his stories, could have been written by no one but this kind, complicated, smart, canny man. Before his untimely death in 2004, Larry published nine books, but like all writers, he also received rejection letters. Here’s my very favorite letter of his, written to famed editor Gordon Lish after receiving a rejection. Honestly, suitable for framing.

Kathy Pories, Executive Editor