“An excellent start to a new series: fast-paced and engaging, with a properly epic setting and a cast of characters I look forward to seeing more of.” –James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost“Epic fantasy fans listen up: This is the good stuff. Highly recommended.” —Kirkus (starred… Read More
From a major new debut author in epic fantasy comes the first book in a trilogy where action, intrigue, and magic collide. The Justice of Kings introduces an unforgettable protagonist destined to become a fantasy icon: Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor’s Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all… Read More
A usurped prince prepares to take up the mantel of a deadly assassin and reclaim his kingdom, his people, and his slain gods in this epic fantasy from a USA Today bestselling author.Cyrus was only twelve years old when his gods were slain, his country invaded, and his parents—the king… Read More
The Witcher meets D&D in the first book of this epic fantasy adventure where a warrior priest must suddenly protect his world from monsters that were once only legend from USA Today bestselling author David Dalglish.Devin Eveson is a Soulkeeper, traveling through remote villages as a preacher and healer. But… Read More
"Intimate and epic. It compels you to read on." - Evan Winter, author of The Rage of Dragons"Villoso's cunning, exciting debut is a new fantasy epic that readers will clamor for." - Library Journal (starred review)From "a powerful new voice in fantasy" (Kameron Hurley) comes the tale of a queen… Read More
From New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed author Daniel Abraham, co-author of The Expanse, comes a monumental epic fantasy trilogy that unfolds within the walls of a single great city, over the course of one tumultuous year, where every story matters, and the fate of the city is woven… Read More
Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this blockbuster debut epic fantasy about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will become his people's only hope for survival.ONE OF TIME MAGAZINE'S TOP 100 FANTASY BOOKS OF ALL TIMEWinner of the Reddit/Fantasy Award for Best Debut Fantasy… Read More
"A masterfully crafted, brutally compelling Norse-inspired epic." —Anthony RyanTHE GREATEST SAGAS ARE WRITTEN IN BLOOD.A century has passed since the gods fought and drove themselves to extinction. Now only their bones remain, promising great power to those brave enough to seek them out.As whispers of war echo across the land of… Read More
SHORTLISTED FOR THE 2020 WORLD FANTASY AWARDGods meddle in the fates of men, men play with the fates of gods, and a pretender must be cast down from the throne in this masterful first fantasy novel from Ann Leckie, New York Times bestselling author and winner of the Hugo, Nebula,… Read More
A New York Times bestseller!They burned her home.They stole her brother and sister.But vengeance is following.Shy South hoped to bury her bloody past and ride away smiling, but she'll have to sharpen up some bad old ways to get her family back, and she's not a woman to flinch from… Read More
"A thrilling, fantastical adventure that introduces a beguiling new world . . . and then rips apart everything you think you know." —S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of BrassFrom city streets where secrets are bartered for gold to forests teeming with fabled beasts, a sweeping epic of forgotten magic and violent conquests… Read More
A band of fabled mercenaries tour a wild fantasy landscape, battling monsters in arenas in front of thousands of adoring fans. But, a secret and dangerous gig ushers them to the frozen north, and the band is never one to waste a shot at glory.Live fast, die young.Tam Hashford is… Read More
The Bone Shard Daughter is an unmissable debut from a major new voice in epic fantasy — a stunning tale of magic, mystery, and revolution in which the former heir to the emperor will fight to reclaim her power and her place on the throne."One of the best debut fantasy novels… Read More
A young man with forbidden magic finds himself drawn into an ancient war against a dangerous enemy in book one of the Licanius Trilogy, the series that fans are heralding as the next Wheel of Time. As destiny calls, a journey begins.It has been twenty years since the godlike Augurs… Read More
Forget what you know about the nature of magic. In a world where an industrial revolution is powered by magic, Tyen, a student of archaeology, unearths a sentient book called Vella. Once a young sorcerer-bookbinder, Vella was transformed into a useful tool by one of the greatest sorcerers of history.… Read More
In a world where magic is tightly controlled, the most powerful man in history must choose between his kingdom and his son in the first book in the epic NYT bestselling Lightbringer series.Guile is the Prism. He is high priest and emperor, a man whose power, wit, and charm are… Read More
Legacy of Ash is an unmissable fantasy debut--an epic tale of intrigue and revolution, soldiers and assassins, ancient magic and the eternal clash of empires.A shadow has fallen over the Tressian Republic.Ruling families -- once protectors of justice and democracy -- now plot against one another with sharp words and… Read More
"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word." —John GwynneThe Pariah begins a new epic fantasy series of action, intrigue and magic from Anthony Ryan, a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm.Born into the troubled kingdom of Albermaine, Alwyn Scribe is… Read More
"Will thrill and delight any fantasy fan."―Tasha Suri, author of The Jasmine ThroneIn this fresh epic fantasy bursting with intrigue and ambition, questioned loyalties, and broken magic, one woman will either save an entire continent or bring about its downfall. "Guard the tower, ward the stone. Find your answers writ in… Read More
From one of the most exciting voices in dark fantasy comes a sweeping story of a soldier on a brutal quest to preserve her kingdom’s future.She was their hope, their martyr, their brother.…Driwna Marghoster, a soldier for the powerful merchant guild known as the Post, is defending her trade caravan… Read More
Starvation and corruption have pushed the citizens of the New Sarrisant to the brink of rebellion. It will take only a spark to tip the scales towards violence, but as the Great Barrier weakens and rare arcane powers return to the land, war seems a foregone conclusion in David Mealing's… Read More
Geralt the Witcher—revered and hated—holds the line against the monsters plaguing humanity in this collection of adventures, the first chapter in Andrzej Sapkowski’s groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games.Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training… Read More