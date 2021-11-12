Ancillary Justice

Ancillary Justice

Buy the Book

Ancillary Justice is Ann Leckie's stunning debut -- the only novel to ever win the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke awards -- about a ship's AI who becomes trapped in a human body and her quest for revenge. A must read for fans of Ursula K. Le Guin and… Read More

Aurora

Aurora

Buy the Book

A major new novel from one of science fiction's most powerful voices, Aurora tells the incredible story of our first voyage beyond the solar system. Brilliantly imagined and beautifully told, it is the work of a writer at the height of his powers. Our voyage from Earth began generations ago.… Read More

Children of Time

Children of Time

Buy the Book

Adrian Tchaikovksy's award-winning novel Children of Time, is the epic story of humanity's battle for survival on a terraformed planet.Who will inherit this new Earth?The last remnants of the human race left a dying Earth, desperate to find a new home among the stars. Following in the footsteps of their… Read More

Consider Phlebas

Consider Phlebas

Buy the Book

The first book in Iain M. Banks's seminal science fiction series, The Culture. Consider Phlebas introduces readers to the utopian conglomeration of human and alien races that explores the nature of war, morality, and the limitless bounds of mankind's imagination.The war raged across the galaxy. Billions had died, billions more… Read More

Far from the Light of Heaven

Far from the Light of Heaven

Buy the Book

“Simultaneously brutally grounded and wildly imaginative.” —Adrian Tchaikovsky, Arthur C. Clarke Award winnerA tense and thrilling vision of humanity’s future in the chilling emptiness of space from rising giant in science fiction, Arthur C. Clarke Award winner Tade ThompsonThe colony ship Ragtime docks in the Lagos system, having traveled light-years… Read More

Leviathan Wakes

Leviathan Wakes

Buy the Book

From a New York Times bestselling and Hugo award-winning author comes a modern masterwork of science fiction, introducing a captain, his crew, and a detective as they unravel a horrifying solar system wide conspiracy that begins with a single missing girl. Now a Prime Original series. Humanity has colonized the solar… Read More

Nophek Gloss

Nophek Gloss

Buy the Book

In this dark, dangerous, roller coaster of a debut, a young man sets out on a single-minded quest for revenge across a breathtaking multiverse filled with aliens, mind-bending tech, and ships beyond his wildest imagining. Essa Hansen’s is a bold new voice for the next generation of science fiction readers. Caiden's… Read More

Revelation Space

Revelation Space

Buy the Book

This highly acclaimed first novel in the Revelation Space universe has redefined the space opera with a staggering journey across vast gulfs of time and space to confront the very nature of reality itself . . . Nine hundred thousand years ago, something annihilated the Amarantin civilization just as it… Read More

The Reality Dysfunction

The Reality Dysfunction

Buy the Book

The Reality Dysfunction is a modern classic of science fiction from Peter F. Hamilton, an extraordinary feat of storytelling on a truly epic scale. "A space opera that is big, boisterous, and has something for everyone." —Science Fiction Weekly Space is not the only void. . .In AD 2600 the human race… Read More

Velocity Weapon

Velocity Weapon

Buy the Book

NOMINATED FOR THE PHILIP K. DICK AWARD FOR BEST NOVEL * Dazzling space battles, intergalactic politics, and rogue AI collide in Velocity Weapon, the first book in this epic space opera trilogy by award-winning author Megan O'Keefe.Sanda and Biran Greeve were siblings destined for greatness. A high-flying sergeant, Sanda has… Read More