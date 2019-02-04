Discover the Internationally Bestselling TWILIGHT SAGA
About three things I was absolutely positive.
First, Edward was a vampire.
Second, there was a part of him—and I didn't know how dominant that part might be—that thirsted for my blood.
And third, I was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him.
Isabella Swan’s move to Forks, a small, perpetually rainy town in Washington, could have been the most boring move she ever made. But once she meets the mysterious and alluring Edward Cullen, Isabella’s life takes a thrilling and terrifying turn.
Edward and Bella soon find themselves balanced precariously on the point of a knife – between desire and danger. Follow them through their trials as forces – from without and within – threaten to tear apart their romance and everyone they care about. With an endearing cast, suspenseful plot, and deep romance, Twilight captures the struggle between defying our instincts and satisfying our desires. This is a love story with bite.