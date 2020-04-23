Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Pseudonymous Bosch is the infamously anonymous author of the New York Times bestselling Secret Series and the Bad Books. Despite rumors to the contrary, his books are not actually written by his pet rabbit, Quiche; the rabbit is merely his typist.

[hbg-title isbn="9780316039925" summary="%3Cp%3ESTOP!%20LEAVE%20NOW.%20THIS%20IS%20A%20SECRET%20STORY%20ABOUT%20A%20DANGEROUS%20SECRET%20I%20MUST%20NOT%20REVEAL.%20Good.%20You%E2%80%99re%20curious.%20You%E2%80%99re%20brave.%20If%20you%20join%20this%20adventure%2C%20I%20will%20introduce%20you%20to%20some%20of%20the%20events%20and%20people%20in%20this%20perilous%20book.%20It%20is%20an%20alarming%20account%20of%20two%20extraordinary%20adventurers%2C%20a%20missing%20magician%E2%80%99s%20diary%2C%20a%20symphony%20of%20smells%2C%20and%20a%20deadly%20secret.%20Be%20careful%20%E2%80%93%20our%20enemies%20are%20watching.%20And%20tell%20no%20one...because%20the%20name%20of%20this%20book%20is%20secret.%3C%2Fp%3E" /]