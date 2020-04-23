[hbg-title isbn="9780316039925" summary="%3Cp%3ESTOP!%20LEAVE%20NOW.%20THIS%20IS%20A%20SECRET%20STORY%20ABOUT%20A%20DANGEROUS%20SECRET%20I%20MUST%20NOT%20REVEAL.%20Good.%20You%E2%80%99re%20curious.%20You%E2%80%99re%20brave.%20If%20you%20join%20this%20adventure%2C%20I%20will%20introduce%20you%20to%20some%20of%20the%20events%20and%20people%20in%20this%20perilous%20book.%20It%20is%20an%20alarming%20account%20of%20two%20extraordinary%20adventurers%2C%20a%20missing%20magician%E2%80%99s%20diary%2C%20a%20symphony%20of%20smells%2C%20and%20a%20deadly%20secret.%20Be%20careful%20%E2%80%93%20our%20enemies%20are%20watching.%20And%20tell%20no%20one...because%20the%20name%20of%20this%20book%20is%20secret.%3C%2Fp%3E" /]
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.