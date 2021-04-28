Hachette Book Group and The Frederick Douglass Project for Justice Present

A live panel discussion about racial inequality in America’s criminal justice system and the urgent need for reform that considers the humanity of the impacted.

 

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Marc Howard (Founder and President of The Frederick Douglass Project for Justice) and hosted by Clive Priddle (Publisher of Public Affairs and host of The Current).

Yusef Salaam is the inspirational speaker and prison reform activist, who, at age fourteen was one of the five teenage boys wrongly convicted and sentenced to prison in the Central Park jogger case. In 1997, he left prison as an adult to a world he didn't fully recognize or understand. In 2002, the sentences for the Central Park Five were overturned, and all Five were exonerated for the crime they didn't commit.

 

Yusef now travels the world as an inspirational speaker, speaking about the effects of incarceration and the devastating impact of disenfranchisement. He is an advocate and educator on issues of mass incarceration, police brutality and misconduct, press ethics and bias, race and law, and the disparities in the criminal justice system, especially for men of color.

 

Yusef’s inspirational memoir Better, Not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice (Grand Central Publishing, 5/18/2021) serves as a call to action that will inspire us all to turn our stories into tools for change in the pursuit of racial justice

Reuben Jonathan Miller is a sociologist, criminologist and a social worker who teaches at the University of Chicago in the School of Social Service Administration where he studies and writes about race, democracy, and the social life of the city. He has been a member at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton New Jersey, a fellow at the New America Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation, and a visiting scholar at the University of Texas at Austin and Dartmouth College. A native son of Chicago, he lives with his wife and children on the city’s Southside.

 

In his book Halfway Home: Race, Punishment, and the Afterlife of Mass Incarceration (Little Brown, 2/2/2021), Reuben captures the stories of the men, women, and communities fighting against a system that is designed for them to fail. The book is a poignant and eye-opening call to arms that reveals how laws, rules, and regulations extract a tangible cost not only from those working to rebuild their lives, but also our democracy.

Sylvia A. Harvey reports at the intersection of race, class, and policy. Her work has appeared in The NationVQRELLEColorlines, the Feminist Wire, the New York Post, and more. She is the recipient of a National Headliner Award and a National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Salute to Excellence award. The Oakland native holds a BA in sociology from Columbia University and a MS in journalism from Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism. Harvey lives in New York City.

 

Sylvia’s book The Shadow System: Mass Incarceration and the American Family (Bold Type Books, 4/7/2020) is an eye-opening account of the way incarceration has impacted generations of American families; it delivers a galvanizing clarion call to fix this broken system.