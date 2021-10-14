The Seven Visitations of Sydney Burgess

From an electrifying voice in horror comes the haunting tale of a woman whose life begins to unravel after a home invasion. “Marino offers horrors both existential and visceral. From a stunning opening, the sense of dread just builds and builds.” —M. R. Carey, author of The Girl with All the Gifts"Odd… Read More

The Children of Red Peak

Bram Stoker Award-nominated author Craig DiLouie brings a new twist to the cult horror story in a heart-pounding novel of psychological suspense. "Horror readers will be hooked." (Publishers Weekly) "A heart-wrenching, thought-provoking, terrifying tale about the meaning of life . . . A great choice for fans of Stephen Graham Jones' The… Read More

One of Us

Known as "the plague generation" a group of teenagers begin to discover their hidden powers in this shocking post-apocalyptic coming of age story set in 1984."This is not a kind book, or a gentle book, or a book that pulls its punches. But it's a powerful book, and it will… Read More

Ghoster

Jason Arnopp - author of acclaimed cult hit The Last Days of Jack Sparks - returns with a razor-sharp thriller for a social-media obsessed world. Prepare to never look at your phone the same way again . . .Kate Collins has been ghosted.She was supposed to be moving in with… Read More

Someone Like Me

A naïve divorced mother of two faces the darkest parts of herself in this heart-stopping thriller from the author of USA Today bestseller, The Girl With All the Gifts. Liz Kendall wouldn't hurt a fly. Even when times get tough, she's devoted to bringing up her two kids in a… Read More

Fellside

In the aftermath of a devastating fire, a prisoner is offered one chance at redemption in this haunting supernatural suspense from the author of USA Today bestseller, The Girl With All the Gifts. Fellside is a maximum security prison on the edge of the Yorkshire Moors. It's not the kind… Read More

The Rising

Now, for the first time, Mira Grant's complete New York Times bestselling NEWSFLESH trilogy is available in a single volume."Alive or dead, the truth won't rest. My name is Georgia Mason, and I am begging you. Rise up while you can."The year was 2014. We had cured cancer. We had… Read More

The Last Days of Jack Sparks

"Ingenious and funny . . . Magnificent." -- Alan Moore, creator of Watchmen and V for VendettaJack Sparks died while writing this book.It was no secret that journalist Jack Sparks had been researching the occult for his new book. No stranger to controversy, he'd already triggered a furious Twitter storm… Read More

The Girl in 6E

Enter a world equal parts Dexter and 50 Shades in this first, award winning erotic thriller from A.R. Torre!My life is simple, as long as I follow the rules. 1. Don't leave the apartment. 2. Never let anyone in. 3. Don't kill anyone. I've obeyed these rules for three years.… Read More