KI HONG LEE stars as the lead runner ‘Minho’ in the MAZE RUNNER franchise, which includes MAZE RUNNER and MAZE RUNNER: THE SCORCH TRIALS and MAZE RUNNER: THE DEATH CURE. Lee also appeared in THE STANFORD PRISON EXPERIMENT, winner of Sundance’s best screenplay and Alfred P. Sloan prizes, alongside Billy Crudup, Ezra Miller and Olivia Thirlby. His other credits include the horror thriller WISH UPON, alongside Joey King and Ryan Phillippe.
Lee has also received rave reviews for his comedic side on the Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” as ‘Dong’, the love interest of Ellie Kemper's Kimmy. Receiving multiple Emmy nominations, the show was created and written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock (“30 Rock”,” Saturday Night Live”). He will next be seen in a recurring role on the FXX series “Dave.”
Breaking out in 2014, Lee was featured in People’s “Ones to Watch” and “Sexiest Man Alive” issues, as well as Teen Vogue’s “Young Hollywood” issue. Many also know Lee from the beloved character Paul in ABC Family's “The Nine Lives of Chloe King.” Additional television credits include “Modern Family” and “New Girl.” He appeared in the film adaptation of YELLOWFACE from the Tony Award-winning playwright David Henry Hwang. While he has stepped away from the stage to be in front of the camera, his love for theatre is still very strong. His theatre debut was in Los Angeles at the East West Players in a play called “Wrinkles,” and performed in Julia Cho’s Off-Broadway run of “Office Hour” at the Public Theater in NYC.
Although being raised in different cultures, from Seoul to Auckland, Lee still considers himself to be a Californian at heart. A graduate of UC Berkeley, he has served in some form of student government throughout his schooling, which has only grown his passion for people, education and good causes. Lee’s acting career started at an early age. While performing in church skits he realized his love and passion for being on stage. This love of acting, which was cultivated by his church plays, stays with him today.
Lee currently resides in Los Angeles.