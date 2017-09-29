Meet Hachette Audio

Hachette Audio titles earned three of the five Grammy® nominations for spoken word productions in 2014, with Stephen Colbert’s hilarious pop hit America Again winning. In 2015, I Am Malala, read by Neela Vaswani, was awarded the Grammy® for Best Children’s Album. The prestigious honor Audiobook of the Year was awarded by the Audiobook Publishers Association to Hachette Audio three years in a row this decade, for Tina Fey’s Bossypants, Life by Keith Richards, and Nelson Mandela’s Favorite African Folktales. Since 2000, the excellence and breadth of the Hachette Audio publishing and production program has been recognized with over 200 Audie Award Nominations and 47 wins; 24 Grammy® nominations and 9 wins; over 60 Listen Up! Awards from Publishers Weekly; and over 150 Earphones Awards from AudioFile Magazine. A variety of genre recognition comes from children’s product award programs and prizes like Bouchercon’s Anthony Award for Best Audiobook, which Robert Galbraith’s The Cuckoo’s Calling, read by Robert Glenister, won in 2014.