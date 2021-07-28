George M. Johnson Presents WE ARE NOT BROKEN

We Are Not Broken

George M. Johnson, activist and bestselling author of All Boys Aren't Blue, returns with a striking memoir that celebrates Black boyhood and brotherhood in all its glory. This is the vibrant story of George, Garrett, Rall, and Rasul—four children raised by Nanny, their fiercely devoted grandmother. The boys hold one another close through… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780759554610

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: September 7th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Passport

An unforgettable graphic memoir by debut talent Sophia Glock reveals her discovery as a teenager that her parents are agents working for the CIA.Young Sophia has lived in so many different countries, she can barely keep count. Stationed now with her family in Central America because of her parents' work,… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316458993

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $13.99

On Sale: November 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Augusta Savage

A powerful biography in poems​ about a trailblazing artist and a pillar of the Harlem Renaissance—with an afterword by the curator of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.Augusta Savage was arguably the most influential American artist of the 1930s. A gifted sculptor, Savage was commissioned to create a… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316298223

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: January 25th 2022

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You

The #1 New York Times bestselling, "must-read" (San Francisco Chronicle), "amazingly timely and stunningly accessible" (Jacqueline Woodson) exploration of race and racism from award-winning, beloved authors Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi, now in paperback.This is NOT a history book.This is a book about the here and now. A book… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316453707

USD: $9.99 / CAD: $11.99

On Sale: March 10th 2020

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Spies

A thrilling, critically-acclaimed account of the Cold War spies and spycraft that changed the course of history, perfect for readers of Bomb and The Boys Who Challenged Hitler. The Cold War spanned five decades as America and the USSR engaged in a battle of ideologies with global ramifications. Over the course… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316545907

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99

On Sale: September 21st 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

We Are Displaced

In this powerful book, Nobel Peace Prize winner and New York Times bestselling author Malala Yousafzai introduces the people behind the statistics and news stories about the millions of people displaced worldwide.After her father was murdered, Maria escaped in the middle of the night with her mother.Zaynab was out of… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316523653

USD: $10.99 / CAD: $14.99

On Sale: March 2nd 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

Atomic Women

Bomb meets Code Girls in this nonfiction narrative about the little-known female scientists who were critical to the invention of the atomic bomb during World War II.They were leaning over the edge of the unknown and afraid of what they would discover there—meet the World War II female scientists who… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316489607

USD: $11.99 / CAD: $15.99

On Sale: May 18th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers