International bestseller!With 200 quick and easy recipes -- each with four steps or less and fewer than six ingredients -- this "cookbook sensation" (The Wall Street Journal) will be your new go-to for everyday meals. Simple: The Easiest Cookbook in the World answers the perpetual question, "what should I cook?"…

Simple Healthy makes home cooking fast, fun, and easy! With 200 recipes -- all with no more than 4 steps and 5 ingredients or less -- and more than 1000 photos, this really is the easiest, light cookbook in the world.Looking to eat light without sacrificing flavor? Simple Healthy will…

Packed with 130 quick, easy, and delicious dessert recipes -- each with six ingredients or less -- and 700 photographs, Simple Desserts will have you whipping up a gourmet treat in no time!International bestselling author and Jean-François Mallet combines interesting flavors and all-natural ingredients to create the easiest baking recipes…

This follow-up to the international bestseller Simple includes 200 more of the easiest recipes in the world all lavishly illustrated with 1,000 mouthwatering photographs making mealtime, snack time or any time quick, tasty, and effortless!This "ultra-paired down, visually-instructive cookbook" (Epicurious) packed with recipes with less than 6 ingredients will have…

Meet The Author: Jean-Francois Mallet

Jean-François Mallet, a trained professional chef as well as a talented photographer, has worked with some of the biggest names in cooking, including Joel Robuchon, Michel Kenever, and Michel Rostang. His work has appeared in magazines including Saveur, Elle, and Gourmet, and he is the author of more than two dozen cookbooks. He lives in France.

