We know that institutional change does not happen overnight but we remain committed to evaluating the books we publish, the staff we hire and the messages we promote. Little, Brown and Company has compiled this list of Black authors and resources that we will continue to update, for our readers to explore.
We also want to share that our company, Hachette Book Group, allows for a day of community service every year and now employees may use that day to protest in our respective cities. Hachette is also making corporate donations to national organizations at the forefront of racial equality efforts. As staff members make their own donations to charities doing important work in Black communities, we are taking advantage of Hachette’s matching gifts program where the company matches 100% of charitable donations up to $500.
Here are additional links from Little, Brown authors and from our sister imprints at Hachette Book Group:
Clint Smith, who has a book forthcoming with Little, Brown and Company published this piece in The Atlantic on being a black parent.
Follow Wesley Lowery, author of "They Can't Kill Us All" on Twitter for live updates on protests across America.