New York Times bestselling author Michael Eric Dyson and critically acclaimed author Marc Favreau show how racial inequality permeates every facet of American society, through the lens of those pushing for meaningful change. The true story of racial inequality—and resistance to it—is the prologue to our present. You can see it in…
A powerful biography in poems about a trailblazing artist and a pillar of the Harlem Renaissance—with an afterword by the curator of the Art & Artifacts Division of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.Augusta Savage was arguably the most influential American artist of the 1930s. A gifted sculptor,…
This searing graphic memoir portrays gun violence through a fresh lens, giving it urgency, humanity, and a very personal hopeKindra Neely never expected it to happen to her. No one does. Sure, she'd sometimes been close to gun violence, like when the house down the street from her childhood home…
New memoir from George M. Johnson, the New York Times bestselling author of All Boys Aren't Blue—a "deeply impactful" (Nic Stone), "striking and joyful" (Laurie Halse Anderson), and "stunning read" (Publishers Weekly, starred) that celebrates Black boyhood and brotherhood in all its glory. This is the vibrant story of George, Garrett, Rall,…
Dreams are today's answers for tomorrow's questions. 11-year-old Kofi Offin dreams of water. Its mysterious, immersive quality. The rich, earthy scent of the current. The clearness, its urgent whisper that beckons with promises and secrets… Kofi has heard the call on the banks of Upper Kwanta, in the village where he lives. He loves…
★ "Powerful and vulnerable"—Booklist, starred reviewEcho Brown testifies to the disappointments and triumphs of a Black first-generation college student in this exploration of the first year experience.There are many watchers and they are always white. That's the first thing Echo notices as she settles into Dartmouth College. Despite graduating high school in…
A love letter to Syria and its people, As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow is a speculative novel set amid the Syrian Revolution, burning with the fires of hope, love, and possibility. Perfect for fans of The Book Thief and Salt to the Sea.Salama Kassab was a pharmacy student when the…