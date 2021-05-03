Meet Legacy Lit

Kathryn Gordon
Publicity Director
Kathryn (Kathy) Gordon is the Publicity Director for Legacy Lit. Deeply passionate about promoting voices that educate people in ethics, decency and humanity, she partners with publisher, Krishan Trotman, on all aspects of the Legacy Lit list, to build an exciting and trusted brand dedicated to social change and to promote the Legacy Lit authors and books in celebration of their diverse communities.
The Founder of The Book Hook, a book marketing, graphic design and promotion company operating in traditional, and digital media and formerly the Director of Brand Development for HarperCollins, and having held positions at PRH, S&S, Author House and Berlitz, she has worked with New York Times bestselling and award-winning authors and brands. She has a highly successful track record in brand development, publicity, consumer promotion, strategic planning and integrated marketing programs for multiple divisions of large entertainment-based companies and has developed campaigns for bestselling authors from Stephen King to Hillary Clinton, and the Agatha Christie estate, as well as brand alliances for numerous TV series and feature films.
Kathy brings the highest level of commitment to every author, book and project in her charge. She’s always curious and grateful to be in a career where she’s always learning. A healthy home chef, SoulCycle rider, and devoted dancer, she also has a great passion for health, fitness and wellness. She believes whole-heartedly that a clean body and a curious mind can be the blank canvas for which anything is possible.