Kristin Van Ogtrop/DID I SAY THAT OUT LOUD?/April 13, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Elizabeth.Garriga@hbgusa.com
Kate Fagan/ALL THE COLORS CAME OUT/May 18, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Katharine.Myers@hbgusa.com
Tom Lin/THE THOUSAND CRIMES OF MING TSU/June 1, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Alyssa.Persons@hbgusa.com
Courtney Martin/LEARNING IN PUBLIC/July 6, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Elizabeth.Garriga@hbgusa.com
Nathan Harris/THE SWEETNESS OF WATER/July 6, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Lena.Little@hbgusa.com
Annette Christie/THE REHEARSALS/July 13, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Katharine.Myers@hbgusa.com
Nice Leng'ete/THE GIRLS IN THE WILD FIG TREE/September 14, 2021 Contact the Publicist: Lena.Little@hbgusa.com