Did I Say That Out Loud?

Enjoy this hilarious and deeply insightful take on the indignities of middle age and how to weather them with grace—from the former editor-in-chief of Real Simple. "A pure pleasure to read." (Cathi Hanauer, author of Gone) Do you hate the term “middle age?” So does Kristin van Ogtrop, who is still trying to… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316497497

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: April 13th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

All the Colors Came Out

This book will help heal relationships and hearts…a love story for the ages” (Glennon Doyle) from # 1 New York Times bestselling author Kate Fagan an unforgettable story about basketball and the enduring bonds between a father and daughterKate Fagan and her father forged their relationship on the basketball court,… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316706919

USD: $26 / CAD: $33

On Sale: May 18th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu

An astounding debut that reimagines the classic Western through the eyes of a Chinese American assassin on a quest to rescue his kidnapped wife and exact his revenge on her abductors“In Tom Lin’s novel, the atmosphere of Cormac McCarthy’s West, or that of the Coen Brothers’ True Grit, gives way… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316542159

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: June 1st 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Learning in Public

One mom’s passionate, personal defense of racially integrated public educationFew parenting decisions are as fraught or as personal as where to send your child to school. But what Courtney Martin realized as her eldest daughter prepared to head to kindergarten, was that their family's educational choice was also a political… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316428262

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: August 3rd 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Sweetness of Water

In the spirit of The Known World and The Underground Railroad, a profound debut about the unlikely bond between two freedmen who are brothers and the Georgia farmer whose alliance will alter their lives, and his, foreverIn the waning days of the Civil War, brothers Prentiss and Landry—freed by the Emancipation… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316461276

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: July 6th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Rehearsals

Fans of Josie Silver and Rebecca Serle will delight in this romantic debut novel--that has a Groundhog Day twist--about a couple who call off their wedding after a disastrous rehearsal dinner, only to wake up the next morning trapped in a time loop. Together.Two people. One wedding. No end in… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316592994

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: July 13th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

The Girls in the Wild Fig Tree

An inspirational story of one girl who changed the minds of her elders, reformed traditions from the inside, and is creating a better future for girls and women throughout AfricaNice Leng`ete was raised in a Maasai village in Kenya. In 1998, when Nice was six, her parents fell sick and… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316463348

USD: $13.99 / CAD: $17.99

On Sale: September 14th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

