Thursday, April 23, 2020 

 

Graphic Novel Video Premiere

 

Tune in to watch Jason Platt and Drew Brockington discuss their graphic novel series, Middle School Misadventures and CatStronauts, with educator host Lucy Podmore.

Meet the Authors & Host

 

 

 

Jason Platt is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, and in 2016, was accepted into the National Cartoonists Society by a unanimous vote. He is also the creator of the popular webcomic series Mister & Me. He and his family live in Davenport, Iowa.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Drew Brockington has flown a Space Shuttle, repaired the International Space Station, and served in Mission Control; all during a week at Space Camp. CatStronauts is his first series. He lives with his family in Minneapolis.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Lucy Podmore has served as a school librarian for 13 years, and is currently in her fourth year as high school librarian for Clark  High School in Northside ISD in San Antonio. Her role as campus librarian encompasses lots of behind the scenes work, but her most favorite of those is reading, book-talking with anyone who will listen, meeting authors and planning LibraryPalooza. You can find Lucy on Twitter at lupodmore tweeting bookish things, hear her podcast on SoundCloud at ClarkTxLib and see her book reviews on both Twitter and Instagram @ClarkTxLib.

Middle School Misadventures: Operation: Hat Heist!

In Jason Platt's second Middle School Misadventures graphic novel, Newell's favorite hat gets taken away! With the help of his most talented friends, he concocts the perfect plan to get it back. Operation: Hat Heist is a go!Newell's favorite show of all time is The Captain! Newell is beyond excited… Read More

CatStronauts: Digital Disaster

In the sixth CatStronauts graphic novel, the elite team gets invited to test the first-ever space hotel! With a highly sophisticated Artificial Intelligence running the hotel and attending to the CatStronauts' every need, what could possibly go wrong?Darby Fuzzelton, the world's richest cat, is determined to open the first-ever space… Read More