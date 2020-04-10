Jason Platt is a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design, and in 2016, was accepted into the National Cartoonists Society by a unanimous vote. He is also the creator of the popular webcomic series Mister & Me. He and his family live in Davenport, Iowa.
Drew Brockington has flown a Space Shuttle, repaired the International Space Station, and served in Mission Control; all during a week at Space Camp. CatStronauts is his first series. He lives with his family in Minneapolis.
Lucy Podmore has served as a school librarian for 13 years, and is currently in her fourth year as high school librarian for Clark High School in Northside ISD in San Antonio. Her role as campus librarian encompasses lots of behind the scenes work, but her most favorite of those is reading, book-talking with anyone who will listen, meeting authors and planning LibraryPalooza. You can find Lucy on Twitter at lupodmore tweeting bookish things, hear her podcast on SoundCloud at ClarkTxLib and see her book reviews on both Twitter and Instagram @ClarkTxLib.