New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr captures the beauty of Spring with his signature blend of kid-friendly art and text in this sweet book about the wonders of a season.Birds are singing and everyone is sneezing because Spring is here!The Spring Book captures a variety of moments that encompasses… Read More
Beloved and New York Times bestselling author Todd Parr uses his signature blend of playfulness and sensitivity to explore the value and joy in being kind to others. With his trademark bright colors and bold lines, Todd Parr takes on a topic more important than ever: being kind to each… Read More
A celebration of love, respect, peace, and unity by bestselling author and illustrator Todd Parr.Love your grin. Love your skin. Love the bees. Love the trees. Love giving a hand. Love taking a stand.LOVE YOURSELF. LOVE THE WORLD! What the world needs now is love--and who better than Todd Parr… Read More
From bestselling and beloved author Todd Parr, a new book that reassures kids everywhere that even when things are scary or confusing, there's always something comforting around the corner. Todd Parr brings his trademark bright colors and bold lines to his new book about things that might make kids worry--from… Read More
Hardcover
ISBN-13: 9780316506687
USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99
On Sale: June 18th 2019
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
