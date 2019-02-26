Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.


How to Train Your Dragon


How to Train Your Dragon

by Cressida Cowell

A young Viking boy goes on an adventure with Toothless, his mischievous dragon, in the New York Times bestselling book that inspired the hit movie trilogy!

Action-packed, hilarious, and perfectly illustrated, How to Train Your Dragon is a beloved modern classic with millions of fans across the globe. This edition features cover art from the Dreamworks film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and bonus excerpts from other exciting books by Cressida Cowell.

In the book that started it all, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the quiet and thoughtful son of the Chief of the Hairy Hooligans, tries to pass the important initiation test of his Viking clan by catching and training a dragon. Can Hiccup do it without being torn limb from limb? Join his adventures and misadventures as he finds a new way to train dragons--and becomes a hero.

 

Trade Paperback


How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series


How to Train Your Dragon: The Complete Series

by Cressida Cowell

Read the books that inspired the hit movie sensation with this new and complete paperback gift set of the New York Times bestselling How to Train Your Dragon series!

How to Train Your Dragon chronicles the adventures and misadventures of reluctant Viking hero Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless. Join them on all twelve of their exciting stories.

This beautiful box set showcases the series' stunning new look and makes the perfect gift for any How to Train Your Dragon fan!

Trade Paperback