How to Train Your Dragon
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

How to Train Your Dragon

by Cressida Cowell

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780316531221

USD: $7.99

ON SALE: January 29th 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Media Tie-in

PAGE COUNT: 256

Select a format:

Trade Paperback Media Tie-In
ebook Digital original Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged See All
A young Viking boy goes on an adventure with Toothless, his mischievous dragon, in the New York Times bestselling book that inspired the hit movie trilogy!

Action-packed, hilarious, and perfectly illustrated, How to Train Your Dragon is a beloved modern classic with millions of fans across the globe. This edition features cover art from the Dreamworks film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and bonus excerpts from other exciting books by Cressida Cowell.

In the book that started it all, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the quiet and thoughtful son of the Chief of the Hairy Hooligans, tries to pass the important initiation test of his Viking clan by catching and training a dragon. Can Hiccup do it without being torn limb from limb? Join his adventures and misadventures as he finds a new way to train dragons–and becomes a hero.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

How to Train Your Dragon