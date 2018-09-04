A young Viking boy goes on an adventure with Toothless, his mischievous dragon, in the New York Times bestselling book that inspired the hit movie trilogy!



Action-packed, hilarious, and perfectly illustrated, How to Train Your Dragon is a beloved modern classic with millions of fans across the globe. This edition features cover art from the Dreamworks film How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and bonus excerpts from other exciting books by Cressida Cowell.



In the book that started it all, Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III, the quiet and thoughtful son of the Chief of the Hairy Hooligans, tries to pass the important initiation test of his Viking clan by catching and training a dragon. Can Hiccup do it without being torn limb from limb? Join his adventures and misadventures as he finds a new way to train dragons–and becomes a hero.