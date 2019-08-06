His complete published works—available now in print and electronic editions.
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Celebrating the centennial of J. D. Salinger in 2019
Darren LeMahieu has worked the bar at the Red Turtle on New Orleans's Frenchman Street for as long as he can remember. Truth is, he can't remember most of it. But a remarkable friendship with his new bouncer Freddy, a 350-pound former college football player who was just released from…
After a failed attempt to build a career for herself as an opera singer in Vienna, Kate Farraday returns home to New York expecting to fall back into the boring life that her parents and older sisters always wanted for her: a well-chosen husband and a house full of children…
Most of the Andersons left Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, years ago-and with good reason. With the iron mines of the Front Range now largely barren, the family have all left to make their lives in more hospitable places. When they return to attend the funeral and sort out the estate of…
Inspired by a late-night double feature of Humphrey Bogart films, Julia Zax takes a job as an assistant for a Los Angeles private investigator working out of a garage in an abandoned Hollywood studio. Her friends are suspicious, but Julia needs the cash -- and at least it will give…