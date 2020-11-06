Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas through the seven words God spoke to seven different people around the time of Christ's birth, bringing hope and change to our world for eternity.In Seven Words of Christmas, bestselling author and pastor Robert Morris explains each word of prophecy: an inspired utterance of… Read More
Start your day with peaceful meditations, soulful inspirations, and encouraging Bible verses in this 365-day devotional from bestselling author Joyce Meyer -- and grow spiritually as you spend time with God.Life is busy and often uncertain, but you can live in the full peace of God with this easy-to-understand devotional…
Live confidently. Believe expectantly. Embrace your victory!In this new and empowering devotional from New York Times bestselling author Victoria Osteen, you will be inspired to live boldly and courageously each day. Victoria provides you with refreshing insights that will give you the strength and power to press on and live…
Every day is a new day to thank God for His grace. Spending a few minutes talking with Him refreshes your soul and strengthens your purpose. Sixty devotions are each paired with quotes and Scripture to offer a joyful experience that will set the tempo for your whole day.
Overcome the issues that affect your heart, mind, and soul with encouraging wisdom and biblical advice from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.In this book -- small and portable enough to fit in a purse, suitcase, backpack, briefcase, or even a pocket -- Joyce Meyer addresses the many…
Adventure along with two dads in a devotional journey full of wisdom and warning.Being a great father is not for the weak of heart! It's an adventure every step of the way. Whether you're fixing boo-boos and changing diapers, or coaching soccer and carpooling teenagers, you'll find spiritual insight and…
A moment of grace in the life of a mother makes all the difference.Whether you are driving the carpool, breaking up a sibling spat, or sitting in board meetings, you, mom, are the best grace-giver. This book offers you a little of the grace that you so daily offer your…