Creating healthy habits requires us to establish intentional patterns each day. Instead of letting busy schedules or emotions dictate our actions, we can proactively choose what is good for us—and we can enjoy it, too! If you’re wanting to renew your heart and mind by studying God’s Word, then here are five simple tips to prioritize your daily quiet time now.
1.) Set aside 30 minutes at the beginning or end of each day to read.
If you know your evenings are chaotic and impossible to plan, then set your alarm to wake up earlier than usual. Need caffeine? Consider programming your coffee maker to go off as an incentive to get out of bed. If you choose to do your daily devotional before bed but have a hard time unwinding, make a cup of tea and turn on soft music to create an atmosphere that is relaxing.
2.) Ask a friend or family member to join you in a 30-day challenge.
That’s about how long it takes to establish a habit. Be intentional about following up and encouraging each other to keep on. If you don’t have a friend or family member, there are some great groups you can join online.
3.) Start small.
If reading your Bible for 30 minutes each day is overwhelming, start with 10 minutes and slowly add on. There is no set time that will make you holier but giving yourself time to meditate on the Bible can help God’s truth stick and renew you long after your quiet time is over.
4.) Enjoy yourself.
Reading the Bible doesn’t have to be a chore. Yes, some days might be hard just like exercising isn’t always easy, but you’ll soon learn that working out this “muscle” will make it enjoyable as time passes. Not only that, but you can explore ways to make this more conducive to your personality. Try reading out loud, singing worship songs beforehand, or taking time to pray silently or journal after you read. There are no set rules.
5.) Reap the benefits.
What’s amazing about healthy habits is that over time they make you feel better. Your behavior and attitudes start to change, and areas of your life that might have been undisciplined before start to fall into place. Before you know it, you’ve created a habit that you not only love, but that gives back 10 times what you put in.
Ready to start your daily Bible reading journey? Explore our new Bibles with commentary, notes, and more from bestselling authors like Dr. David Jeremiah and Joyce Meyer. Editions include the New International Version (NIV), the English Standard Version (ESV), the New King James Version (NKJV), and the Amplified Bible. We also have a selection that focuses specifically on Psalms and Proverbs.