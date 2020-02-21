Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Our Bible Reading Challenge to You...

Creating healthy habits requires us to establish intentional patterns each day. Instead of letting busy schedules or emotions dictate our actions, we can proactively choose what is good for us—and we can enjoy it, too! If you’re wanting to renew your heart and mind by studying God’s Word, then here are five simple tips to prioritize your daily quiet time now.

 

1.) Set aside 30 minutes at the beginning or end of each day to read.
If you know your evenings are chaotic and impossible to plan, then set your alarm to wake up earlier than usual. Need caffeine? Consider programming your coffee maker to go off as an incentive to get out of bed. If you choose to do your daily devotional before bed but have a hard time unwinding, make a cup of tea and turn on soft music to create an atmosphere that is relaxing.

 

2.) Ask a friend or family member to join you in a 30-day challenge.
That’s about how long it takes to establish a habit. Be intentional about following up and encouraging each other to keep on. If you don’t have a friend or family member, there are some great groups you can join online.

 

3.) Start small.
If reading your Bible for 30 minutes each day is overwhelming, start with 10 minutes and slowly add on. There is no set time that will make you holier but giving yourself time to meditate on the Bible can help God’s truth stick and renew you long after your quiet time is over.

 

4.) Enjoy yourself.

Reading the Bible doesn’t have to be a chore. Yes, some days might be hard just like exercising isn’t always easy, but you’ll soon learn that working out this “muscle” will make it enjoyable as time passes. Not only that, but you can explore ways to make this more conducive to your personality. Try reading out loud, singing worship songs beforehand, or taking time to pray silently or journal after you read. There are no set rules.

 

5.) Reap the benefits.
What’s amazing about healthy habits is that over time they make you feel better. Your behavior and attitudes start to change, and areas of your life that might have been undisciplined before start to fall into place. Before you know it, you’ve created a habit that you not only love, but that gives back 10 times what you put in.

 

Ready to start your daily Bible reading journey? Explore our new Bibles with commentary, notes, and more from bestselling authors like Dr. David Jeremiah and Joyce Meyer. Editions include the New International Version (NIV), the English Standard Version (ESV), the New King James Version (NKJV), and the Amplified Bible. We also have a selection that focuses specifically on Psalms and Proverbs.

Bibles You'll Love Reading

The Jeremiah Study Bible, ESV, Bronze LeatherLuxe®

Grow in your faith with the #1 bestselling study Bible, which includes articles, maps, sidebars, and a concordance that will deepen your understanding of God's word.The #1 bestselling study Bible, in this beautiful bronze LeatherLuxe® edition, is now available in the English Standard Version (ESV), the best word-for-word literal translation…

The Jeremiah Study Bible, ESV, Psalms and Proverbs (Gray)

An elegantly bound compilation of the Old Testament books Psalms and Proverbs includes commentary drawn from THE JEREMIAH STUDY BIBLE.Let the wisdom and truth of the Old Testament comfort you in this elegant compilation of Psalms and Proverbs that includes study notes, articles, and references from Bible teacher and pastor…

Battlefield of the Mind New Testament

Win your spiritual battles with this beautiful book of introductions, articles, commentaries, notes, and prayers.This New Testament edition of the Battlefield of the Mind Bible will offer peace through the power of Scripture, along with insights drawn from internationally renowned Bible teacher Joyce Meyer. Perfect as a gift for yourself…

Battlefield of the Mind Bible

The BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND BIBLE will help readers connect the truths of Joyce Meyer's all-time bestselling book, Battlefield of the Mind, to the Bible, and change their lives by changing their thinking. Worry, doubt, confusion, depression, anger, and feelings of condemnation. . .all these are attacks on the mind.…

Battlefield of the Mind Psalms and Proverbs

This beautifully bound compilation of the Old Testament poetical books, Proverbs and Psalms, includes new insights from Joyce Meyer and powerful commentary drawn from BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND BIBLE.A perfect gift for yourself or someone you love, this gorgeously packaged book includes the poetic wisdom of Proverbs and Psalms. It…

The Everyday Life Bible

#1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer's popular study Bible featured in gray Euroluxe binding; with practical commentaries, articles, and features that will help you live out your faith, is now available in the New Amplified Version.In the decade since its original publication, The Everyday Life Bible has sold…

The Jeremiah Study Bible, NKJV: Majestic Black Leatherluxe®

David Jeremiah, whose last 6 trade books are New York Times bestsellers, has TV and radio programs reaching more than 10 million viewers weekly. Drawing from more than 40 years of study from arguably the most widely viewed and respected Bible teacher in America today, The Jeremiah Study Bible represents…

The Jeremiah Study Bible Purple/Gray Burnished Leatherluxe Thumb Index Edition

The #1 study Bible since its release. Coming for fall 2015: an exciting new purple and gray LeatherLuxeTM two-tone edition, featuring a beautifully burnished trellis print pattern.

The Jeremiah Study Bible Large Print Edition

The best-selling study Bible — over 300,000 in print — is now available in a Large Print Edition.