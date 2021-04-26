From acclaimed fantasy author John Gwynne comes the first in the Bloodsworn trilogy, an epic of wild lands and wilder magic, where not all monsters fight with tooth and claw...and the treasures of the gods come at a price. This is the age of storm and murder.After the old gods… Read More
In The Dragon of Jin-Sayeng, the queen of a divided land must unite her people against the enemies who threaten to tear her country apart. K. S. Villoso is a "powerful new voice in fantasy." (Kameron Hurley)Queen Talyien is finally home, but dangers she never imagined await her in the shadowed… Read More
From one of the most exciting new storytellers in epic fantasy, Son of the Storm is a sweeping tale of violent conquest and forgotten magic set in a world inspired by the pre-colonial empires of West Africa."Everything I love in a fantasy novel. Damn good stuff!" —Jenn Lyons, author of The Ruin of… Read More
Dark gods and dangerous magic clash in this third book of Gareth Hanrahan's acclaimed epic fantasy series, The Black Iron Legacy. "This is genre-defying fantasy at its very best . . . Insanely inventive and deeply twisted" (Michael R. Fletcher). Enter a city of dragons and darkness . . . The Godswar… Read More
The first daughter is for the Throne.The second daughter is for the Wolf.For fans of Uprooted and The Bear and the Nightingale comes a dark, sweeping debut fantasy novel about a young woman who must be sacrificed to the legendary Wolf of the Wood to save her kingdom. But not… Read More
In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, a young woman born into servitude must seize her own freedom in this glittering debut with a brilliant twist—perfect for fans of Station Eleven, Karen Thompson Walker, and Naomi Alderman. In fifty years, Myrra will be free.Until then, she's a contract… Read More
A long-imprisoned princess and a maidservant in possession of forbidden magic come together to rewrite the fate of an empire in this “fiercely and unapologetically feminist tale of endurance and revolution set against a gorgeous, unique magical world” (S. A. Chakraborty).Exiled by her despotic brother, Malini spends her days dreaming… Read More
In order to reclaim her throne and save her people, an ousted queen must join forces with a young warrior in the second book of this "relentlessly gripping, brilliant" epic fantasy series from a breakout author (James Islington).Tau and his Queen, desperate to delay the impending attack on the capital… Read More
The universe is under threat and an ancient alien intelligence threatens to bring humanity down unless Major Sanda Greeve and her crew can stop it in the final book of this explosive Philip K. Dick award nominated space opera.The code has been cracked. The secrets of the Casimir gates have… Read More
From the award-winning author of The Sudden Appearance of Hope and The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August comes a story exploring humankind’s ability to change the paths we seem fated to follow—even after the world has burned.Once, we lived through the Burning Age—the time when we cared so little… Read More
Three-time Hugo Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author N.K. Jemisin crafts her most incredible novel yet, a "glorious" story of culture, identity, magic, and myths in contemporary New York City. In Manhattan, a young grad student gets off the train and realizes he doesn't remember who he is, where he's… Read More
This genre-defying story of magic, war, and the struggle for freedom in the early modern history tells a sweeping tale of revolution and wonder in a world not quite like our own.The Concord has been broken, and a war of magic engulfs the world.In France, the brilliant young battle-mage Napoleon… Read More
A fragile peace gives way to conspiracy, betrayal, and rebellion in this sequel to the New York Times bestselling A Little Hatred from epic fantasy master Joe Abercrombie. Peace is just another kind of battlefield . . . Savine dan Glokta, once Adua's most powerful investor, finds her judgement, fortune and reputation… Read More
A stellar new science fiction adventure from the author who redefined space opera, set in his bestselling Revelation Space universe.For thirty years a tiny band of humans has been sheltering in the caverns of an airless, crater-pocked world called Michaelmas. Beyond their solar system lie the ruins of human interstellar… Read More
The empire has fallen and another rises in its place in the action-packed third book of Devin Madson's bold and bloody epic fantasy quartet."An exciting new author in fantasy." —Mark Lawrence, author of Red Sister Ambition and schemes have left the Kisian Empire in ashes. Empress Miko Ts’ai will have to… Read More
The Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time brings us an extraordinary new space opera about humanity on the brink of extinction, and how one man's discovery will save or destroy us all.The war is over. Its heroes forgotten. Until one chance discovery . . .Idris has neither… Read More
In the stunning conclusion to Matthew Ward’s epic Legacy trilogy, shadows gather, alliances shatter, and one final battle looms. What hope remains, lies within the light… For the first time in many years, the Tressian Republic and the Hadari Empire are at peace. But darkness never sleeps. In Tregard, Empress Melanna Saranal… Read More
A heartwarming and quietly moving novel of hope, fate, and folk magic unfolds when a young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains to bury her best friend. "Dark, tender, and thought-provoking, Willa Reece beautifully weaves fantasy, feminism, and mystery in rural Appalachia." —Constance Sayers, author of A… Read More
The second volume of the Hussite Trilogy by the New York Times bestselling author of The Witcher takes Reynevan – scoundrel, magician, possibly a fool – into the depths of war as he attempts to navigate the religious fervors of the fifteenth century.When the Hussite leaders entrust Reynevan with a dangerous secret… Read More
"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word." —John GwynneFollowing one man's rise from infamous outlaw to famed warrior, The Pariah is a spectacular first novel in an all-new epic fantasy trilogy from the international best-selling author of Blood Song.Born into the troubled kingdom of… Read More
