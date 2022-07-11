The Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time brings us the second novel in an extraordinary space opera trilogy about humanity on the brink of extinction, and how one man's discovery will save or destroy us all. After eighty years of fragile peace, the Architects are back, wreaking… Read More
A Ray Bradbury Prize for Science Fiction, Fantasy & Speculative Fiction Finalist In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, a young woman born into servitude must seize her own freedom in this glittering debut with a brilliant twist—perfect for fans of Station Eleven, Karen Thompson Walker, and Naomi…
In an ancient land steeped in wild magic, three royal siblings fight to keep their kingdom safe from the warriors who threaten its borders—and their bond—in this lyrical debut of spells and song, sisterhood and betrayal."ABSOLUTELY STUNNING." —Hannah Whitten, author of For the Wolf In the kingdom of Dumnonia, there is old magic to be…
In this "timeless and original" sci-fi thriller (New York Times), a hardboiled baseball scout must solve the murder of his brother in a world transformed by body modification, perfect for readers of William Gibson and Max Barry.An Esquire Pick for the Top 50 Sci-Fi Books of All TimeA New York Times Best…
Telekinetic government operative Teagan Frost finds herself powerless and fighting for her life in this action-packed sci-fi adventure that will blow your tiny mind. "The most intense yet . . . . Ford cranks up the volume in this entry." - Booklist Teagan Frost has enough sh*t to deal with, between…
Inspired by stories from One Thousand and One Nights, this book weaves together the gripping tale of a legendary smuggler, a cowardly prince, and a dangerous quest across the desert to find a legendary, magical lamp.Neither here nor there, but long ago . . . Loulie al-Nazari is the Midnight Merchant:…
In this breathtaking sequel to the instant New York Times bestseller For the Wolf, Red's sister Neve struggles to escape a mysterious land of twisted roots, lost gods, and mountains made of bone—and the only clues to her rescue are a magic mirror and a dark prince who wants to…
"Funny, wild, witty, and profound. The Ballad of Perilous Graves is the debut of a cosmic storm of talent."―Victor LaValle,Music is magic in this vibrant and imaginative debut novel set in a fantastical version of New Orleans where a battle for the city's soul brews between two young mages, a vengeful…
"Whimsical, witty, and brimming over with charm" (India Holton), Olivia Atwater's delightful debut will transport you to a magical version of Regency England, where the only thing more meddlesome than a fairy is a marriage-minded mother!It's difficult to find a husband in Regency England when you're a young lady with…
Deadly feuds and ancient secrets spell war in the second novel of The Covenant of Steel, a new epic series of action, intrigue, and magic from a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm."Ryan again showcases his gift for epic fantasy in his excellent sequel to The Pariah .…
Geralt the Witcher—revered and hated—holds the line against the monsters plaguing humanity in this collection of adventures, the first chapter in Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long…
Geralt the Witcher battles monsters, demons and prejudices alike in Sword of Destiny, the second collection of adventures in Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the Netflix show and the hit video games. Geralt is a Witcher, a man whose magic powers, enhanced by long training and a…
The story of Geralt of Rivia continues as war rages on in this epic fantasy—now, the story of The Witcher continues in the saga that inspired the second season of the Netfix series. For over a century, humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves have lived together in relative peace. But times…
To protect his ward Ciri, Geralt of Rivia sends her to train with the sorceress Yennefer. But all is not well within the Wizard's Guild in the second novel of the Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Geralt…
A deadly coup within the Wizard's Guild leaves the Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, gravely injured, and his ward Ciri missing in the third novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. The Wizards Guild has been shattered by a…
The world is at war and the prophesied savior is nowhere to be found. The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, races to find her in the fourth novel of Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. The world has fallen into…
Trapped in a world ruled by the Elves, separated from Geralt and her destiny, Ciri will need all her training as a fighter and sorceress to survive in the fifth novel of the Witcher, Andrzej Sapkowski's groundbreaking epic fantasy series that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video…
Before he was the guardian of Ciri, the child of destiny, Geralt of Rivia was a legendary swordsman. Join the Witcher as he undertakes a deadly mission in this stand-alone adventure set in the Andrzej Sapkowki's groundbreaking epic fantasy world that inspired the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video…
When an army of giant robot AIs threatens to devastate Earth, a virtuoso pianist becomes humanity's last hope in this bold, lightning-paced, technicolor space opera series from the author of A Big Ship at the Edge of the Universe. Jazz pianist Gus Kitko expected to spend his final moments on…
In the thrilling conclusion to Jon Skovron's epic fantasy trilogy that began with The Ranger of Marzanna, allies and enemies alike must band together to defeat an evil on a scale never before seen—and this time, the Gods are on the battlefield. As Vittorio's empire enacts its bloody reign, the Uaine now…
A gripping, far-future retelling of Beowulf from an award-winning author, perfect for fans of Richard K. Morgan. Yorick never wanted to see his homeworld again. He left Ymir two decades ago, with half his face blown off and no love lost for the place. But when his employer's mines are threatened…
From the author of A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World comes a haunting and suspenseful story of isolation and dread within a small island community. There's something in the water... On the edge of the Northern Atlantic lies a remote island. The islanders are an outwardly harmonious…
A housemaid needs some magical help when she falls for a high-society gentleman in this captivating historical fantasy full of wit, charm, and heart-fluttering romance. Effie has most inconveniently fallen in love with the dashing Mr. Benedict Ashbrooke. There's only one problem: Effie is a housemaid, and a housemaid cannot…
This dark, lush, and beautiful reimagining of the story of Rapunzel presents the witch's perspective in this tale of motherhood, magic, and the stories we pass down to our children. "Smart, swift, sure-footed and fleet-winged, The Book of Gothel launches its magic from a most reliable source: the troubled heart.…
From the master of the space opera comes a dark, mind-bending adventure spread across time and space, where Doctor Silas Coade is tasked with keeping his crew safe as they adventure across the galaxy in search of a mysterious artifact. In the 1800s, a sailing ship crashes off the coast…
From the New York Times bestselling author of A Little Hatred comes a stunning fantasy novel that finds the world in an unstoppable revolution where heroes have nothing left to lose as darkness and destruction overtake everything.Chaos. Fury. Destruction.The Great Change is upon us . . . Some say that…
A woman able to communicate with spirits must assemble a ragtag crew to pull off a daring heist to save her community in this timely and dazzling historical fantasy that weaves together African American folk magic, history, and romance."Leslye Penelope blends magic, mystery, and mayhem in this deliciously complex historical…
Proper Regency ladies are not supposed to become magicians—but Miss Abigail Wilder is far from proper.The marriageable young ladies of London are dying mysteriously, and Abigail Wilder intends to discover why. Abigail's father, the Lord Sorcier of England, believes that a dark lord of faerie is involved. But while Abigail…
The Jasmine Throne has been hailed as a series opener that will "undoubtedly reshape the landscape of epic fantasy for years to come" (Booklist, starred). Now, award-winning author Tasha Suri's provocative and powerful Burning Kingdoms trilogy continues with The Oleander Sword. The prophecy of the nameless god—the words that declared…
Andrzej Sapkowski created an international phenomenon with his New York Times bestselling epic fantasy series about Geralt of Rivia, which has gone on to inspire the hit Netflix show and the blockbuster video games. Now, for the first time in a single boxed set, and featuring stunning new cover designs, the five novels…
Action, intrigue, and magic collide in this epic fantasy following Sir Konrad Vonvalt, an Emperor's Justice, who is a detective, judge, and executioner all in one—but with rebellion and unrest building, these are dangerous times to be a Justice . . . The Empire of the Wolf simmers with unrest.…
"A uniquely charming mixture of whimsy and the macabre that completely won me over. If you ever wished for an adult romance that felt like Howl's Moving Castle, THIS IS THAT BOOK." —Helen Hoang, author of The Kiss Quotient Hart is a marshal, tasked with patrolling the strange and magical…