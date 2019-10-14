Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
365-Day Devotional Journals
Garden of Faith
Growing in faith can be difficult if you don't have deep roots to strengthen or nourish you. These daily devotions provide biblical wisdom to help…
Peace Begins with Me Journal
We pray for peace. We beg for it from others. We make speeches about it. But in the end, the only peace most of us…
Just Breathe
Deadlines. Expectations. Loss. Success. Responsibilities. Adulting. It can all be overwhelming. Just breathe. Relax and let God soothe your soul. He knows the ups and…
Strength and Joy
This beloved classic has been updated to bring fresh inspiration to today’s readers. It is as relevant today as it was when Mary Wilder Tileston…
Daily in His Presence
A 365-day devotional that helps readers quiet their souls and recognize God’s presence with them.
The Earth is the Lord's, and Everything In It
From the small whisper of a snowflake to the large circumference of a baobab tree, all of nature is the creative expression of God. When…
Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus
When life gets busy, it’s easy to forget to spend time with God. This 365-day devotional journal offers encouraging meditations to help you spend a…
LeatherLuxe Devotionals
He Calls Me Friend
Jesus was the every man. His hands were rough from hours spent in the carpenter’s shop. He attended more than one all-night fishing trip with…
A Woman's Heart
Be inspired by the words of some of the best known and loved Christian women from our time and throughout history. In just a few…
The Imitation of Christ Deluxe Edition
When does a classic become new, fresh and extremely relevant? When it is taken from an outdated format and and sculpted into devotions that are…
Promises and Prayers For Men
God's promises are eternal and unchanging and provide spiritual direction for leadership, strength, and integrity. Highlighting Scripture verses alongside quotes from today's top Christian leaders,…