Ups and downs

Life has brought many ups and downs. Together we have weathered many storms and we continue to do so now. We've lost a son and are losing our daughter to cancer. All the prayers in the world can not cure her but they have given her strength and she is blessed with many wonderful people who care for her and her family. God has blessed us in many ways. The time we spend together is so precious. Time is short and we never know what lies ahead. Hold your loved ones close you don't know how long you will have them.
Goodnight honey, I Love You

If I had known in 1996 the day of our first date that we would only have 18 years together would I have made that leap of faith? Absolutely!! We had 18 wonderful years of adventures, laughs, long talks and tears. You were my best friend and the man I knew I was meant to be with the moment I saw you. You taught me so much about life and love. You are missed by many, but my heart misses you the most. It broke the day you died.
Wasn't meant to be

Its been a 14 year relationship with pain, loneliness, anger and resentment. The first 7 of it was difficult but filled with love, companionship, hard times but times we got by. The last 7 were awfully quiet, separate lives, hardly a word spoken to each other and when spoken, filled with anger and mistrust.Not one but many times I suspected him of cheating and every time i was right. Why did i waste so many years trying to make something work, when it clearly wasn't meant to be. Guess i felt when a relationship breaks, you fix it. Dont waste your energy. You know, when you know.
Dear Kindred Spirit,

I hurt the love of my life. I want him to know I love him with all my heart. I will do everything in my power to change and treat you right. Please forgive me and come back to me me. Lost in Virginia
Stay positive

I hope that wherever you are, whoever you are, you know, that there are people out there that love you. And that no matter what is going on in your life right now, in the end, everything is going to be alright. Everything always has a funny way of working itself out! Just believe in the power of the universe and stay positive and let your story unfold however it is meant to :)
You are more than a mailbox

I am drawn to you every step I take. You are more than a mailbox, you hold secrets behind every prayer and wish. You give hope and anticipation that each request will be answered. As I have visited your turf for over 30 years, watched families grow and seasons change, you stay unwaivering and steady. Your more than a mailbox. You are our “dear diary”. Thank you for listening as I have a story you have inspired me to write as well. Christie
Feeling so lost

I met my husband at work & after 5 years we started to date long distance. He moved & we married 5 years ago. What started out as a story book marriage filled with love & happiness has turned into just an existence of living together. We no longer share or talk anything beyond the surface,I am heartbroken. He misses his old life, his kids & friends from his childhood state. I hurt for him & am now so torn to tell him to go back & fear his mounting unhappiness is turning into a resentment towards me for what he gave up. I pray for God to heal us & bring back our love.
I love you

As I sit here writing this, you are a tiny little being inside. You will be the second child and I hope and pray I can love you as much as the first. I’m not worthy enough to be your mother and I hope you can forgive me for the mistakes I will make and the hurt I will unintentionally cause. God has been so good to me in a way I don’t deserve. I have too many words to fit in this little box so I’ll leave you with this: I love you.
True love is a treasure

Priceless. Beyond words. That’s what you are to me. My soulmate. The very presence of you makes my heart skip several beats. No matter how dirty or clean you are, when you walk thru the door everyday, I’m ready to hold you and smell the very essence of your brown skin. As we grow older everyday, I’m more and more willing to sacrifice anything for you. You are THE LOVE OF MY LIFE! As we approach our 23rd wedding anniversary in December, I’m more compelled to spend every precious moment with you. Growing old with you is a gift. I love you eternally......
11/21/18

 “She Crossed My Path” Twenty years ago the woman of my dreams crossed my path. I know not how or why, but what I did know was, that true love had taken me over. I knew it at the time because I was full in mind and body. The world and life were perfect. For three months I lived higher than I ever thought possible. And then she was gone. Gone across the country never to be seen again. What I do know, is that’s how it works. You don’t go searching, you wait for the woman of your dreams to cross your path. You won’t know who that woman is, until she steps into your life 20 yrs ago.
Dear Kindred Spirit:

I am but an ordinary man who dreamed of one day serving the Lord's altar. I dedicated the 16 years of my life developing myself in a seminary formation from high school to college to theological studies. After the hardship and dedication that I have been through, I was ordained as deacon just one more step before priesthood. Yet, maybe, God has other plans for me. I was accused of having a child and gone all the test to prove my innocence like DNA Test. Though I was cleared, the damage has been done and I walked have let go of such dream. Journey doesn't stop.
Grateful!

Just a few years ago at work,I receive the Call, my sister," I have breast cancer"its like life slowed to a crawl,my baby sister,9 and a half years younger than myself. I always From day one wanted totake care of her, she was my everything. Things happened fast,for me anyway.She has surgery, chemo port put in, treatment went on,slowly seeing the happy cheerful beautiful person in side out fade. Treatment ended between hair loss and fear,she found Comfort emotionally in EO,a short time later I notice that pep come back the strength back. Thank you God for these little bottles of power,grateful!
The beach

The beach has a special meaning and place in my heart I believe in the prayer and God is always with us every day in every thing we do in our life He is the center of my being
Dear "Nick",

From the first time we talked we both knew there was some special connection between us. You were my special friend and confidante for many years while we worked together. The miles between us did not make a difference...we both felt it. While we both had our own lives where we each lived, we knew that if we were ever closer in miles, it would be difficult to stay away. I wish that neither of us had been so guarded that first night we met in person and stayed together...For reasons we both know we have not spoken in over 3 years...I miss you my friend...I'll always love you-"Lee"
Hello Fellow kindered Spirits

I’m just a mom of 2 ok sometimes you can count my husband as kid #3! I lost my mama to cancer 11 yrs ago. It has been like belonging to a club no one wants to be in. I feel like I have a hole in my heart. I just miss her so much. Even though she is gone I still talk with her, I know in my heart she has a front row seat to see me and my kids, but of my gosh it’s hard. My youngest will graduate high school this yr, I started a full time job (bc we needed health insurance) and the mama guilt is awful. Well kindered this is me and my broken heart
To the one that got away,

It has been 12 years and I still can’t stop thinking about you. It is a regret that I will live with my whole life for the decision that I made. I thought at the time it was the best decision but it’s still ending now when it should have ended 12 years ago. The feelings I have for you are like nothing I have ever felt before with anyone else. It’s something that I wish I could feel my whole life but instead I can only dream. I hope and pray that someday you will come back to me. But for now I will always have our memories!
I survived the impossible

I was in a coma for weeks and spent a couple of years coming back to my new normal! I am doing great now and want to find someone to share the desire of life and love with however, now no one gives me the time of day! I want the future of happiness and love in my life... no one is there. It’s lonely alone. I survived the impossible. I’m a miracle of God and have no one to share it with! Why can’t I find someone to share this beautiful life with????
With Every Breath I Take

I married my high-school sweetheart. Celebrating our 20th Year Anniversary, I, as a gifted artist and storyteller, wrote the following poem to my hubby and kindred spirit. You are the sun filtering light, Rays of hope, A guiding sight...You are the fog drifting by, Wet dew touching the grey sky...You are the water flowing to shore - Reaching for land, and making life secure....You are my world, my Circle of Strength, My beginning, my end, O Eternal Friend. We are now married 53 years and those words will linger in my heart always.With Every Breath I Take
When we were together

40 years have passed, when I lay down and close my eyes at night you are the one I think of, the one I am grateful for, the one I remember as kind and loving. I remember your smile, your laugh, but most of all I remember the way you made me feel when we were together. We weren’t in love, but you showed me what love would be like when I finally meet that someone special, you taught me all I needed to know. I just never met that someone special, I thought I did, but it was never as good, as loving, as caring as it was when I was with you. So, I suppose you were my someone special all along.
Two Dads

Finding out at age 12 the man I called “Dad who has raised me was really my stepfather. Being a 24 year old young lady reaching out and finding my biological “Dad” to meet for the very first time. Years of secrecy go by keeping from my “Dad” that I met my biological “Dad” and he is such a wonderful man. Dad, you raise me my whole life, you walked me down the Isle, you are grandpa to my children. Dad, I wish I could have known you growing up, now I am 50 and you are gone and my heart breaks for all that what if’s . I wish I could have just grown up with both of you.
