MEET THE CATSTRONAUTS!

CatStronauts—you are needed! When the world is in danger, only the best space cats on earth can save us all. Meet fearless commander Major Meowser, brave-but-hungry pilot Waffles, genius technician and inventor Blanket, and quick thinking science officer Pom Pom on their most dangerous and important missions in the galaxy. In this graphic novel series, author and illustrator Drew Brockington breathes life into a world populated entirely by cats, brimming with jokes, charm, science, and enough big boxes and tuna sandwiches for everyone!

Which CatStronaut Are You?

Meet The Author: Drew Brockington

Drew Brockington has flown a Space Shuttle, repaired the International Space Station, and served in Mission Control; all during a week at Space Camp. CatStronauts is his first series. He lives with his family in Minneapolis.

