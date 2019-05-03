Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
How Long 'til Black Future Month?
N. K. Jemisin
Three-time Hugo Award winner and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption that sharply examine modern society in her first collection of short fiction, which includes never-before-seen stories.
"Marvelous and wide-ranging."--Los Angeles Times
"Gorgeous" --NPR Books
"Breathtakingly imaginative and narratively bold."--Entertainment Weekly
Spirits haunt the flooded streets of New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. In a parallel universe, a utopian society watches our world, trying to learn from our mistakes. A black mother in the Jim Crow South must save her daughter from a fey offering impossible promises. And in the Hugo award-nominated short story "The City Born Great," a young street kid fights to give birth to an old metropolis's soul.
