Nonfiction
Rest Is Resistance
***INSTANT NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER*** Disrupt and push back against capitalism and white supremacy. In this book, Tricia Hersey, aka The Nap Bishop, encourages us to connect…
How the Word Is Passed
This “important and timely” (Drew Faust, Harvard Magazine) #1 New York Times bestseller examines the legacy of slavery in America—and how both history and memory…
The Intersectional Environmentalist
From the 2022 TIME100 Next honoree and the activist who coined the term comes a primer on intersectional environmentalism for the next generation of activists looking…
Harlem Is Nowhere
A National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist and New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Harlem Is Nowhere brilliantly captures the essence of Harlem at a crucial moment…
The World According to Fannie Davis
As seen on the Today Show: This true story of an unforgettable mother, her devoted daughter, and their life in the Detroit numbers of the…
They Can't Kill Us All
An indispensable work of journalism that “is electric, because it is so well reported” (Dwight Garner, New York Times) by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Wesley…
A Terrible Thing to Waste
A "powerful and indispensable" look at the devastating consequences of environmental racism (Gerald Markowitz) and what we can do to remedy its toxic effects on…
My Journey with Maya
A remarkable story of friendship, love, and courage. When Maya Angelou and Tavis Smiley met in 1986, he was twenty-one and she was fifty-eight. For…
Harriet Tubman
The definitive biography of one of the most courageous women in American history “reveals Harriet Tubman to be even more remarkable than her legend” (Newsday).Celebrated…
Fiction
Like a Sister
In this "crackling domestic suspense" filled with "wry humor and deft pacing" (Alyssa Cole), no one bats an eye when a Black reality TV star is found…
The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club)
An Instant New York Times bestseller / An Oprah’s Book Club Pick In the spirit of The Known World and The Underground Railroad, an award-winning “miraculous…
The Best Short Stories by Black Writers
A classic anthology of short stories by Black writers including James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, and Richard Wright — edited and with an introduction by…
Didn't Nobody Give a Shit What Happened to Carlotta
Finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize A Lambda Literary Award Finalist In this “razor-sharp” and “dangerously hilarious” novel that “hooks readers from the beginning” (Los Angeles…
We Need New Names
Finalist for the Booker Prize: the "deeply felt and fiercely written" story of a young girl's journey out of Zimbabwe and to America (New York Times…
How Are You Going to Save Yourself
Four young men struggle to liberate themselves from the burden of being black and male in America in an assured debut “as up-to the-minute as…
Blood Grove
"Master of craft and narrative" Walter Mosley returns with this crowning achievement in the Easy Rawlins saga, in which the iconic detective's loyalties are tested on the sun-soaked…
River, Cross My Heart
The acclaimed bestseller — a selection of Oprah’s Book Club — that brings vividly to life the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, circa 1925, and…
Lifestyle
The Full Plate
NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon,…
Zoe's Ghana Kitchen
A NEW YORK TIMES BEST COOKBOOK OF THE YEARRemix classic Ghanaian dishes for the modern kitchen in a cookbook that is "bright, bold, and bursting…
The Rise
An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 • This groundbreaking new cookbook from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson celebrates contemporary Black cooking in 150 extraordinarily…
The Seasoned Life
A beautiful family-centric cookbook for the home chef, from Ayesha Curry. In The Seasoned Life, Ayesha Curry shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites…