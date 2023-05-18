Artisan Submissions

Submissions for Artisan Books

Thank you for your interest in Artisan Books. Before submitting a proposal, please review this site to learn more about our current list and the kinds of books we typically publish. When submitting a proposal, please keep in mind that it may take up to three months for editors to review it. Outlined below are suggested materials to include in your proposal; the more information you can give us to understand your project, the better.



A proposal may include:

A cover letter giving a short description of the project and what materials are included in the file.

A proposal, which includes an outline, introduction, art list, and sample text/chapters.

Sample illustrations or photographs.

A market analysis of the potential readership for your book, including a comparison to similar books.

Author biography and credentials.

Please direct your proposal to submissions@artisanbooks.com. All proposals must be submitted as Microsoft Word or PDF files.

Artisan Books is an imprint of Workman Publishing. Workman Publishing is an independent publishing company that publishes adult and children’s books as well as calendars. Please note that Workman Publishing encompasses several imprints, to view all of the imprints and submission policies; please go to our submissions page.