Artisan About Us

Artisan, a division of the Workman Publishing Company, publishes illustrated books to inspire and instruct, produced with great intention and quality. We believe that many subjects can be expressed visually, whether through photography, illustration, or graphic design, and we are committed to applying that visual lens to strong and meaningful editorial content. We specialize in cooking, design, crafts and hobbies, and expanding the boundaries of general nonfiction. We seek authors who are thought-leaders and tastemakers, and we work hand in hand with them to capture their voice, hone their message, and bring their unique ideas and insights to a wide group of readers. The physical book is our great passion: finding the form, conceiving the package, and digging deep into the details until we’ve created an object that is a singular pleasure to hold, to use, to read, and to give. Artisan’s first significant bestseller was Thomas Keller’s The French Laundry Cookbook; more recent New York Times bestsellers include The Dogist, In the Company of Women, John Derian Picture Book, The Kinfolk Home, and The Noma Guide to Fermentation. Click here to learn about our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.