Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
American Stories: A 4th of July Reading List
How the Word Is Passed
This “important and timely” (Drew Faust, Harvard Magazine) #1 New York Times bestseller examines the legacy of slavery in America—and how both history and memory…
Buy the Book
Homeland Elegies
This “beautiful novel . . . has echoes of The Great Gatsby”: an immigrant father and his son search for belonging—in post-Trump America, and with…
Buy the Book
The Rise
An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 • This groundbreaking new cookbook from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson celebrates contemporary Black cooking in 150 extraordinarily…
Buy the Book
The Good Immigrant
By turns heartbreaking and hilarious, troubling and uplifting, these “electric” essays come together to create a provocative, conversation-sparking, multivocal portrait of modern America (The Washington…
Buy the Book
Into the Beautiful North
This powerful novel from a bestselling and Pulitzer Prize winning author tells the story of a young woman's journey—both emotionally and physically—as she travels north…
Buy the Book
Real Queer America
LAMBDA LITERARY AWARD FINALISTA transgender reporter’s “powerful, profoundly moving” narrative tour through the surprisingly vibrant queer communities sprouting up in red states (New York Times…
Buy the Book
The Sweetness of Water (Oprah's Book Club)
An Instant New York Times bestseller / An Oprah’s Book Club PickIn the spirit of The Known World and The Underground Railroad, an award-winning “miraculous…