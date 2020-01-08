Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

 

 

 

Ame Dyckman is the award-winning author of Wolfie the Bunny (illustrated by Zachariah OHora), Boy + Bot and Tea Party Rules, and loves writing for children so she doesn’t have to grow up. Ame lives in New Jersey with her family, pets, and hair bow collection.

 

Connect with Ame:

TWITTER | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

By Ame Dyckman

That's Life!

That's Life!

From the New York Times bestselling author of Wolfie the Bunny comes a witty send-up of inspirational greeting card wisdom that reminds readers of life's unpredictability and messiness--and beauty.After Life literally knocks on their door, one kid discovers that Life is truly what you make it. It's weird and may…

You Don't Want a Dragon!

You Don't Want a Dragon!

The follow-up to the hilarious top seller You Don't Want a Unicorn! reminds readers to be careful what they wish for...again!Our protagonist wishes (much to the narrator's continued chagrin) for a pet dragon. Though initially thrilled, the kid quickly discovers that dragons aren't quite as awesome as they originally thought.…

Dandy

Dandy

From popular author Ame Dyckman and rising star Charles Santoso comes the laugh-out-loud story of a father desperate to destroy the dandelion marring his perfectly manicured lawn, and his daughter's fierce attempts to save it. When Daddy spots a solitary weed in his lawn, he's appalled (along with all of…

Read the Book, Lemmings!

Read the Book, Lemmings!

The team behind the New York Times bestselling Wolfie the Bunny and Horrible Bear! is back with with new Arctic characters in this hilarious learning-to-read adventure!Aboard the S.S. Cliff, First Mate Foxy reads an interesting fact: "Lemmings don't jump off cliffs." But Foxy can't get the lemmings on the Cliff…

Wolfie the Bunny

Wolfie the Bunny

Families of all kinds will delight in this sweet tale of new babies, sibling rivalry, bravery, unconditional love...and veggies!The Bunny family has adopted a wolf son, and daughter Dot is the only one who realizes Wolfie can--and might--eat them all up! Dot tries to get through to her parents, but…

Horrible Bear!

Horrible Bear!

The New York Times-bestselling duo behind Wolfie the Bunny presents a hilarious read-aloud about accidents, outbursts, manners...and the power of saying "I'm sorry."Bear didn't mean to break a little girl's kite, but she's upset anyway--upset enough to shout "HORRIBLE BEAR!" Bear is indignant. He doesn't think he's horrible! Then Bear…

You Don't Want a Unicorn!

You Don't Want a Unicorn!

Be careful what pet you wish for in this hilarious picture book from bestselling author Ame Dyckman and beloved illustrator Liz Climo.When a little boy throws a coin in a well asking for a pet unicorn, he has no idea what kind of trouble he's in for. Unbeknownst to him,…

Ame's Awards (State & More)!

HORRIBLE BEAR!

🎊 2017 Texas 2x2

 🎉 2018 South Carolina Picture Book Award

🎊 2019 Wisconsin Golden Archer

 

READ THE BOOK, LEMMINGS!

 🎉 2018 North Carolina Children's Book Award

 

YOU DON'T WANT A UNICORN!

🎊 2018 Florida SSYRA Jr.

 🎉 2018 Washington Children's Choice Picture Book Award

 

WOLFIE THE BUNNY

🎊 2016 Wisconsin WSRS Picture Book Award

 🎉 2016 Michigan Mitten Award
🎊 2017 Virginia Readers' Choice Award
 🎉 2017 Georgia Children's Picture Book Award
🎊 2017 Kentucky Bluegrass Award
 🎉 2017 Minnesota star of the North Book Award
🎊 2017 North Carolina Children's Picture Book Award
 🎉 2017 Illinois Monarch Children's Choice Award
🎊 2017 Missouri Building Block Award
 🎉 2018 Nebraska Golden Sower Award
🎊 2018 Iowa Goldfinch Book Award

✓ A Bank Street College Best Children's Book of 2016

Parents Magazine Best Fictional Picture Book 2015

✓ ASLC Notable Book for Children
✓ SLJ Best of the Year
✓ NYPL 100 Titles for Reading and Sharing
The Huffington Post Best Picture Books 2015
✓ Wilde Award Best Picture Books Ages 4-8

 

 

Praise

Praise for That's Life!

"[H]umorous, kid-friendly, and clever [...] a level of fun that will satisfy readers of all ages." —Kirkus Reviews

 

"The mood is always upbeat—or, at the very least, maintains a 'dust yourself off and keep going' attitude—with plenty of reminders that whatever life is, it is for sure one wild ride." —Publishers Weekly

 

"A terrific reminder to readers of all ages that life, in all forms, is worth treasuring." —Booklist

 

Praise for Read the Book, Lemmings!

 

"OHora's charming illustrations with their primary color palette perfectly match Dyckman's playful text to produce a funny read-aloud that will hold up to multiple readings.... Children will enjoy this at storytime and again on their own at home. A first purchase for all libraries." —School Library Journal

 

"OHora's scratchy, comically stiff figures and poker-faced humor beautifully embody the tale's essential absurdity. And the lemmings' final victory affirms that progress is possible even for the terminally silly." —Publishers Weekly

 

"Delightfully imparts the joy and discovery of reading-and many chuckles and guffaws." —Kirkus Reviews

"[A] goofy picture book guaranteed to please.... Literacy, laughs, and a light touch." —Booklist

"The charming illustrations and comedic plot will please young readers, and the lesson is clear, but not preachy: if you don't know, you can learn. This is a pleasant addition to any picture book collection." —SLC

"This is one giggly delight after another." —BCCB

 

Praise for Dandy

 

"It's love vs. lawn care in this laugh-out-loud story....Layered with handmade pencil textures, digital illustrations...play up the drama of Daddy's outsize emotions and outrageous attempts to expel the dandelion. A well-paced comic tale for all ages." —Publishers Weekly

 

"Dyck­man's well-paced text digs into the comedic contrast between Daddy's stressed-out hysteria and Sweetie's unhurried calm. Santoso's cartoony digital illustrations 'with handmade pencil textures' enhance both the humor and the loving father-daughter relationship." —Horn Book

 

"Santoso's bright, playful illustrations, done digitally with hand drawn pencil textures, are the perfect complement to Dyckman's hilariously over-the-top story...sure to delight a wide range of readers." —Booklist

 

Praise for Wolfie the Bunny

"Interspecies adoption puts a fresh spin on the new-baby theme...A treat of a picture book." —Horn Book

 

"The text is seamlessly integrated with the illustrations and uses various fonts to good effect. OHora's acrylic paintings are the heart of this tale. They clearly show everyone's feelings from fear to sadness to joy to anger to love and everything in between, and there are brilliant bits of humor and whimsy added to the mix. A great book for one-on-one sharing that's also sure to be a storytime hit." —School Library Journal

 

"This gets all the elements of the successful picture book just right: a familiar scenario (sibling rivalry), a scary adversary, a display of courage, and a happy ending. And then there's the art!...A crowd-pleaser for crowds big and small." —Booklist

 

"[R]ousing, warmhearted." —Publishers Weekly

 

"The first fresh twist on new-baby angst I've seen in years...The text is pitch-perfect, and the art is its match." —Chicago Tribune

 

"A sunny reversal of the wolf-in-sheep's-clothing yarn." —USA Today

 

Praise for Horrible Bear!

 

"As fun as a theme park ride... Dyckman and OHora specialize in full-spectrum emotion and offbeat charm." —New York Times Book Reveiw

"Molly Bang's Sophie finally has a worthy shelf-mate for absolutely spot-on characterizations of mood. Highly recommended for picture book collections." —School Library Journal

"A perfectly over-the-top look at tantrums, friendship, and forgiveness that is sure to resonate with preschoolers and parents alike." —Booklist

"OHora works his goofy magic everywhere." —Publishers Weekly

"A picture-book exploration of temper and forgiveness made vivid by Zachariah Ohora's fun, noisy illustrations." —The Wall Street Journal

"A charmingly loud and lighthearted friendship story."—Kirkus Reviews

 

"Absolutely beautiful!" —The Globe and Mail

 

Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!

 

"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe." —Horn Book

"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc ... there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had." —Publishers Weekly

"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen." —BCCB

"Imaginative fun throughout." —Booklist