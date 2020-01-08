Praise for That's Life!
"[H]umorous, kid-friendly, and clever [...] a level of fun that will satisfy readers of all ages." —Kirkus Reviews
"The mood is always upbeat—or, at the very least, maintains a 'dust yourself off and keep going' attitude—with plenty of reminders that whatever life is, it is for sure one wild ride." —Publishers Weekly
"A terrific reminder to readers of all ages that life, in all forms, is worth treasuring." —Booklist
Praise for Read the Book, Lemmings!
★ "OHora's charming illustrations with their primary color palette perfectly match Dyckman's playful text to produce a funny read-aloud that will hold up to multiple readings.... Children will enjoy this at storytime and again on their own at home. A first purchase for all libraries." —School Library Journal
★ "OHora's scratchy, comically stiff figures and poker-faced humor beautifully embody the tale's essential absurdity. And the lemmings' final victory affirms that progress is possible even for the terminally silly." —Publishers Weekly
"Delightfully imparts the joy and discovery of reading-and many chuckles and guffaws." —Kirkus Reviews
"[A] goofy picture book guaranteed to please.... Literacy, laughs, and a light touch." —Booklist
"The charming illustrations and comedic plot will please young readers, and the lesson is clear, but not preachy: if you don't know, you can learn. This is a pleasant addition to any picture book collection." —SLC
"This is one giggly delight after another." —BCCB
Praise for Dandy
"It's love vs. lawn care in this laugh-out-loud story....Layered with handmade pencil textures, digital illustrations...play up the drama of Daddy's outsize emotions and outrageous attempts to expel the dandelion. A well-paced comic tale for all ages." —Publishers Weekly
"Dyckman's well-paced text digs into the comedic contrast between Daddy's stressed-out hysteria and Sweetie's unhurried calm. Santoso's cartoony digital illustrations 'with handmade pencil textures' enhance both the humor and the loving father-daughter relationship." —Horn Book
"Santoso's bright, playful illustrations, done digitally with hand drawn pencil textures, are the perfect complement to Dyckman's hilariously over-the-top story...sure to delight a wide range of readers." —Booklist
Praise for Wolfie the Bunny
★ "Interspecies adoption puts a fresh spin on the new-baby theme...A treat of a picture book." —Horn Book
★ "The text is seamlessly integrated with the illustrations and uses various fonts to good effect. OHora's acrylic paintings are the heart of this tale. They clearly show everyone's feelings from fear to sadness to joy to anger to love and everything in between, and there are brilliant bits of humor and whimsy added to the mix. A great book for one-on-one sharing that's also sure to be a storytime hit." —School Library Journal
★ "This gets all the elements of the successful picture book just right: a familiar scenario (sibling rivalry), a scary adversary, a display of courage, and a happy ending. And then there's the art!...A crowd-pleaser for crowds big and small." —Booklist
★"[R]ousing, warmhearted." —Publishers Weekly
"The first fresh twist on new-baby angst I've seen in years...The text is pitch-perfect, and the art is its match." —Chicago Tribune
"A sunny reversal of the wolf-in-sheep's-clothing yarn." —USA Today
Praise for Horrible Bear!
"As fun as a theme park ride... Dyckman and OHora specialize in full-spectrum emotion and offbeat charm." —New York Times Book Reveiw
★ "Molly Bang's Sophie finally has a worthy shelf-mate for absolutely spot-on characterizations of mood. Highly recommended for picture book collections." —School Library Journal
★ "A perfectly over-the-top look at tantrums, friendship, and forgiveness that is sure to resonate with preschoolers and parents alike." —Booklist
★ "OHora works his goofy magic everywhere." —Publishers Weekly
"A picture-book exploration of temper and forgiveness made vivid by Zachariah Ohora's fun, noisy illustrations." —The Wall Street Journal
"A charmingly loud and lighthearted friendship story."—Kirkus Reviews
"Absolutely beautiful!" —The Globe and Mail
Praise for You Don't Want a Unicorn!
"Climo's rainbow-bright illustrations take Dyckman's silly premise to a whole new level of absurdity.... This is a crowd-pleaser, complete with cupcake poops and rainbow burps, and...a welcoming and unobtrusive gender-nonconforming vibe." —Horn Book
"Climo creates gleeful unicorn havoc ... there's a lot of mischievous fun to be had." —Publishers Weekly
"The tone of the wry, bemused narrator is perfect...and the target audience will likely be eager for a repeat listen." —BCCB
"Imaginative fun throughout." —Booklist