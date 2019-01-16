Worthy Books is an imprint of the Hachette Nashville division of Hachette Book Group. Worthy is an inspirational adult and children’s book publisher specializing in Christian authors and bestselling nonfiction and fiction books. Worthy focuses on a boutique list of books across a broad spectrum: inspiration, fiction, Bible study, current events, devotion, leadership, biography, and personal growth. Worthy is comprised of three imprints: Worthy Books, Ellie Claire, and WorthyKids/Ideals.