Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Workman Publishing Company

1,000 Places to See Before You Die

About

Books

Videos

Reviews

News

Rip Proof. Chew Proof. 100% Washable. 

Indestructibles are books built for the way babies “read”: with their hands and mouths. Chew-proof, rip-proof, and drool-proof, they’re printed on a unique 100% nontoxic, paperlike material that holds up to anything babies can throw at it—gumming, spilling, dragging across the floor. Indestructibles are the little books that could. And if they get dirty, just wash them off. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles were invented by Amy Pixton, a mother of triplets, after bits of traditional board books found their way into her babies’ mouths.

For information about how Indestructibles books meet early literacy needs, visit indestructiblesinc.com.

FAQ
FOR EDUCATORS

Books

  • Indestructibles: Happy Easter!

    Indestructibles: Happy Easter!

  • Indestructibles: Baby’s First Passover

    Indestructibles: Baby’s First Passover

  • Indestructibles: Hear the Sounds (High Color High Contrast)

    Indestructibles: Hear the Sounds (High Color High Contrast)

  • Indestructibles: The Wheels on the Bus

    Indestructibles: The Wheels on the Bus

  • Indestructibles: Taste the Fruit! (High Color High Contrast)

    Indestructibles: Taste the Fruit! (High Color High Contrast)

  • Indestructibles: Touch Your Nose! (High Color High Contrast)

    Indestructibles: Touch Your Nose! (High Color High Contrast)

  • Indestructibles: This Little Piggy

    Indestructibles: This Little Piggy

  • Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!

    Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!

  • Indestructibles: Rhyme with Me!

    Indestructibles: Rhyme with Me!

  • Indestructibles: It's Bath Time!

    Indestructibles: It's Bath Time!

  • Indestructibles: Big and Little: A Book of Opposites

    Indestructibles: Big and Little: A Book of Opposites

  • Indestructibles: All Year Round: A Book of Seasons

    Indestructibles: All Year Round: A Book of Seasons

  • Indestructibles: Let's Be Kind (A First Book of Manners)

    Indestructibles: Let's Be Kind (A First Book of Manners)

  • Indestructibles: Let's Go Outside!

    Indestructibles: Let's Go Outside!

  • Indestructibles: Baby, See the Colors!

    Indestructibles: Baby, See the Colors!

  • Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!

    Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!

  • Indestructibles: Baby, Find the Shapes!

    Indestructibles: Baby, Find the Shapes!

  • Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby

    Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby

  • Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider

    Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider

  • Indestructibles: Row, Row, Row Your Boat

    Indestructibles: Row, Row, Row Your Boat

  • Indestructibles: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

    Indestructibles: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

  • Indestructibles: Busy City

    Indestructibles: Busy City

  • Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!

    Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!

  • Indestructibles: ¡Hola, granja! / Hello, Farm!

    Indestructibles: ¡Hola, granja! / Hello, Farm!

  • Indestructibles: My Neighborhood

    Indestructibles: My Neighborhood

  • Indestructibles: Home Sweet Home

    Indestructibles: Home Sweet Home

  • Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!

    Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!

  • Indestructibles: Bebé, vamos a comer! / Baby, Let's Eat!

    Indestructibles: Bebé, vamos a comer! / Baby, Let's Eat!

  • Indestructibles: Love You, Baby

    Indestructibles: Love You, Baby

  • Indestructibles: Te amo, bebé / Love You, Baby

    Indestructibles: Te amo, bebé / Love You, Baby

  • Indestructibles: Welcome, Baby

    Indestructibles: Welcome, Baby

  • Indestructibles: Baby Animals

    Indestructibles: Baby Animals

  • Indestructibles: Things That Go!

    Indestructibles: Things That Go!

  • Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)

    Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)

  • Indestructibles: Beach Baby

    Indestructibles: Beach Baby

  • Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo

    Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo

  • Indestructibles: Baby Faces: A Book of Happy, Silly, Funny Faces

    Indestructibles: Baby Faces: A Book of Happy, Silly, Funny Faces

  • Indestructibles: Baby Babble: A Book of Baby's First Words

    Indestructibles: Baby Babble: A Book of Baby's First Words

  • Indestructibles: Mama and Baby!

    Indestructibles: Mama and Baby!

Videos

Indestructibles: Books babies can really sink their teeth into!

Indestructibles! by Workman Publishing

Reviews

“For any parent or caregiver who has plucked soggy bits of baby books from the wee one’s mouth…we dare you to test these out on your little book biter. Beside the nontoxic ink and the tyvek material, the illustrations are gorgeous.”

– Kiwi Magazine

“After a day of playing and flipping and chewing, the books are still very much intact. I even tried to rip them with my own teeth and, nope, can’t be done.”

– Babble

“That’s one indestructible book!”

– Cool Mom Picks

“Brilliant.”

– Pregnancy & Newborn

“While mom and dad might love the closeness of story time, they surely don’t love the ripped pages that come from reading to a curious infant. These tear-, bite-, and spit-proof books have the slimness of a paperback and the durability of a board book.”

– RealSimple.com

Early Literacy and Indestructibles