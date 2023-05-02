1,000 Places to See Before You Die
Rip Proof. Chew Proof. 100% Washable.
Indestructibles are books built for the way babies “read”: with their hands and mouths. Chew-proof, rip-proof, and drool-proof, they’re printed on a unique 100% nontoxic, paperlike material that holds up to anything babies can throw at it—gumming, spilling, dragging across the floor. Indestructibles are the little books that could. And if they get dirty, just wash them off. Beloved by babies and their parents, Indestructibles were invented by Amy Pixton, a mother of triplets, after bits of traditional board books found their way into her babies’ mouths.
For information about how Indestructibles books meet early literacy needs, visit indestructiblesinc.com.
Books
-
Indestructibles: Happy Easter!
-
Indestructibles: Baby’s First Passover
-
Indestructibles: Hear the Sounds (High Color High Contrast)
-
Indestructibles: The Wheels on the Bus
-
Indestructibles: Taste the Fruit! (High Color High Contrast)
-
Indestructibles: Touch Your Nose! (High Color High Contrast)
-
Indestructibles: This Little Piggy
-
Indestructibles: Happy and You Know It!
-
Indestructibles: Rhyme with Me!
-
Indestructibles: It's Bath Time!
-
Indestructibles: Big and Little: A Book of Opposites
-
Indestructibles: All Year Round: A Book of Seasons
-
Indestructibles: Let's Be Kind (A First Book of Manners)
-
Indestructibles: Let's Go Outside!
-
Indestructibles: Baby, See the Colors!
-
Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Count!
-
Indestructibles: Baby, Find the Shapes!
-
Indestructibles: Hanukkah Baby
-
Indestructibles: The Itsy Bitsy Spider
-
Indestructibles: Row, Row, Row Your Boat
-
Indestructibles: Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star
-
Indestructibles: Busy City
-
Indestructibles: Hello, Farm!
-
Indestructibles: ¡Hola, granja! / Hello, Farm!
-
Indestructibles: My Neighborhood
-
Indestructibles: Home Sweet Home
-
Indestructibles: Baby, Let's Eat!
-
Indestructibles: Bebé, vamos a comer! / Baby, Let's Eat!
-
Indestructibles: Love You, Baby
-
Indestructibles: Te amo, bebé / Love You, Baby
-
Indestructibles: Welcome, Baby
-
Indestructibles: Baby Animals
-
Indestructibles: Things That Go!
-
Indestructibles: Jingle Baby (baby's first Christmas book)
-
Indestructibles: Beach Baby
-
Indestructibles: Baby Peekaboo
-
Indestructibles: Baby Faces: A Book of Happy, Silly, Funny Faces
-
Indestructibles: Baby Babble: A Book of Baby's First Words
-
Indestructibles: Mama and Baby!
Videos
Indestructibles: Books babies can really sink their teeth into!
Indestructibles! by Workman Publishing
Reviews
“For any parent or caregiver who has plucked soggy bits of baby books from the wee one’s mouth…we dare you to test these out on your little book biter. Beside the nontoxic ink and the tyvek material, the illustrations are gorgeous.”
– Kiwi Magazine
“After a day of playing and flipping and chewing, the books are still very much intact. I even tried to rip them with my own teeth and, nope, can’t be done.”
– Babble
“That’s one indestructible book!”
– Cool Mom Picks
“Brilliant.”
– Pregnancy & Newborn
“While mom and dad might love the closeness of story time, they surely don’t love the ripped pages that come from reading to a curious infant. These tear-, bite-, and spit-proof books have the slimness of a paperback and the durability of a board book.”
– RealSimple.com
News
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use