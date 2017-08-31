Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
"Accessible, informative, and entertaining." —Kirkus (Starred Review)
Grammatical rules weren't made to be broken, but that's never stopped anyone—this linguistic romp proves language can take the hit, as much as we might wish to preserve, control or protect it.
Liberal democracies of the West are out of fashion. In this compelling and controversial book, a former editor of the Economist explains why they remain vital and possess a resilient power for the future.
Smart, savvy answers to universal questions, from the highly popular The Economist Explains and Daily Chart blogs—a treat for the knowing, the uninitiated, and the downright curious.
We use cookies to enhance your visit to us. By using our website you agree to our use of these cookies. Find out more.