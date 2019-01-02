Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
In the News
The American dream, the idea that anyone can succeed through hard work, is one of the most enduring myths in this country. And one of its most prominent falsehoods.
What the socialist Kama Sutra tells us about sex behind the Iron Curtain
The story behind the Eastern bloc's most popular socialist sex manual.
Rich People Broke America and Never Paid the Price, writes Nathan Schneider
The universe we actually find ourselves in, of course, seems in some respects stranger than any of these alternate ones. A lot has happened since 2008, but few things have been as bizarre as the refusal to meaningfully correct the system that destroyed millions of jobs, homes, and dreams—and enabled the spread of authoritarianism around the world.