 

You Do You
by Sarah Knight

 

“There is nothing wrong with you!” The author of The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck and Get Your Sh*t Together is back with an enlightening guide to being yourself, doing things your own way, letting your freak flag fly, taking risks, and proving your haters wrong. Sarah’s message will make you do a fist pump and her voice will make you feel like you have a new friend cheering you on.

 

PERFECT FOR: That friend you love because of their uniqueness.

 

PAIR WITH: A Winc wine subscription

 

The Power
by Naomi Alderman

 

The Washington Post is calling Naomi Alderman’s shocking, twisty novel “our era’s Handmaid’s Tale.” Set in a not-so-distant future where girls and women discover they have electrostatic abilities and can overpower men, it’s got global intrigue, pulse-pounding action—and is bound to change the way you see the world.

 

PERFECT FOR: A strong woman in your life, your #shero, or anyone who likes their think pieces supercharged!

 

PAIR WITH: A badass tee

 

Two Kinds of Truth
by Michael Connelly

 

Bosch is back! And this time, he’s undercover…and under investigation. If you’ve never tried one of Michael Connelly’s bestselling and beloved mysteries, this is an excellent place to start.

 

PERFECT FOR: Bosch fans, and anyone who thinks reading is boring.

 

PAIR WITH: Henry beer (Bosch’s favorite)

 

Milk Street
by Christopher Kimball

 

 

This is the landmark cookbook from Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street, which teaches a simple, bold, and healthy new way to cook.

 

PERFECT FOR: Home cooks looking to break out of their routine menu with recipes that won’t take over the rest of your night. Also for lovers of bowties.

 

PAIR WITH: A Christopher Kimball hand-sculpted muddler

 

The Winter Street Trilogy
by Elin Hilderbrand

 

 

The holidays always bring the Quinns together at their family-owned Winter Street Inn on Nantucket—but these wouldn’t be Hilderbrand novels without a little drama. Think love triangles, lawsuits, affairs, unexpected pregnancies, evil exes, and some truly awful homemade mulled wine—and that’s just the first book.

 

PERFECT FOR: Any of the women in your life, especially those who appreciate a good RomCom

 

PAIR WITH: Wine pearls

 

The Late Show
by Michael Connelly

 

Renée Ballard is bestselling author Michael Connelly’s newest creation, a fierce young detective on the LAPD’s midnight shift.

 

PERFECT FOR: Thrill-seeking readers and admirers of butt-kicking women.

 

PAIR WITH: A library stamp scarf

 

Heather, the Totality
by Matthew Weiner

 

The debut novel from Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner—Heather is the teenage product of privilege who lives with her two doting, wealthy parents in an apartment one floor below the Penthouse in Manhattan. But this seemingly-perfect family begins to unravel when a dangerous man becomes transfixed by Heather.

 

PERFECT FOR: Your friend who still quotes Mad Men or the literary bookworm who likes to be ahead of the curve.

 

PAIR WITH: A Peggy Olson iPhone case

 

Brunch Is Hell
by Brendan Francis Newnam and Rico Gagliano

 

A call to arms against Brunch! Rico Gagliano and Brendan Francis Newnam firmly believe that Dinner Parties can change the world and they have written the ultimate guide to hosting a soiree with tips and tricks on how to maximize your party’s spectacularness…and how to say no to Brunch plans.

 

PERFECT FOR: Fans of The Dinner Party Download podcast, the foodie in your group, and for those who aspire to host a dinner party but are too afraid.

 

PAIR WITH: Funny cheese knives

 

Lou Reed: A Life
by Anthony DeCurtis

 

Gritty, intimate, and unflinching, this book is an illuminating tribute to one of the more incendiary artists of our time.

 

PERFECT FOR: Fans of Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground, and the record collecting junkie in your life.

 

PAIR WITH: Lou Reed song lyric art

 

Obama: An Intimate Portrait
by Pete Souza

 

This beautiful must-have collectible is the definitive visual biography of Barack Obama’s presidency, captured in unprecedented detail by his official White House photographer, Pete Souza.

 

PERFECT FOR:  History buffs, and those who say “Thanks, Obama” and mean it.

 

PAIR WITH: An Obama pin