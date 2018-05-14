Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Meet Little, Brown Spark

Tracy Behar

Vice President, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief

 

I joined Little, Brown in 2005 after working at Atria Books, Broadway Books, and HarperCollins. I oversee publishing across the Little, Brown Spark list, and as an editor, I acquire within the categories of health and medicine, science, social science, psychology, self-help, parenting, and reference. My books usually have a prescriptive element but they might also be narrative. Among the authors I’ve had the pleasure of working with are Josh Axe, Nicholas Christakis, Roy Peter Clark, Amy Cuddy, Joel Fuhrman, Arianna Huffington, Mark Hyman, Sue Johnson, Scott Jurek, Daniel Kahneman, Marie Kondo, Walter Mischel, David Perlmutter, John Ratey, William Sears, Donald and Lillian Stokes, Andrew Weil, and the Dalai Lama.

Marisa Vigilante

Senior Editor

 

I'm a senior editor who started with Little, Brown Spark in its founding year, 2018. I’ve been a book editor for more than a decade and currently acquire a range of health, diet, wellness, self-help, and lifestyle books. I look for innovative, iconoclastic nonfiction that helps people improve their lives, both prescriptive and narrative. I previously worked at Rodale Books and Penguin Random House, acquiring primarily for the Avery and Gotham imprints, and in the editorial departments of Random House Publishing Group. I've worked with several New York Times bestselling authors like Dave Asprey, Dr. Bill Davis, Lewis Howes, Jillian Michaels, and Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, as well as celebrities like fashion designer Zac Posen, musician Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, and superstar fitness trainer Tracy Anderson. Prior to entering the publishing world, I obtained a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health policy from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Ian Straus

Associate Editor

 

I am an associate editor at Little, Brown Spark, where I work on a range of narrative and prescriptive nonfiction in categories including health, science, and psychology. I’m particularly drawn to books that make innovative ideas accessible, stories that find humanity in unusual places, and anything that makes the familiar seem strange. Highlights include You Can Stop Humming Now by Daniela Lamas, The Man Who Walked Backward by Ben Montgomery, and A Terrible Thing to Waste by Harriet Washington.