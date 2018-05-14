Meet Little, Brown Spark

Tracy Behar
Vice President, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief
I joined Little, Brown in 2005 after working at Atria Books, Broadway Books, and HarperCollins. I oversee publishing across the Little, Brown Spark list, and as an editor, I acquire within the categories of health and medicine, science, social science, psychology, self-help, parenting, and reference. My books usually have a prescriptive element but they might also be narrative. Among the authors I’ve had the pleasure of working with are Josh Axe, Nicholas Christakis, Roy Peter Clark, Amy Cuddy, Joel Fuhrman, Arianna Huffington, Mark Hyman, Sue Johnson, Scott Jurek, Daniel Kahneman, Marie Kondo, Walter Mischel, David Perlmutter, John Ratey, William Sears, Donald and Lillian Stokes, Andrew Weil, and the Dalai Lama.