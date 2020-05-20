Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Win it all with exclusive tips and tricks in Epic Games' ONLY official Battle Royale handbook, including sleek full-color tutorials and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player sharpening your skills, get ready to dominate Battle Royale! With this essential guide,…
Keep track of your stats, get creative, and take your game to the next level with Epic Games' ONLY official logbook, including full-color illustrations and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal. Record your progress and see how your game evolves and improves! With space to list everything from the…
Draw your favorite Outfits, vehicles, weapons, and more with Epic Games' first official how to draw book, including tips to make your sketches as epic as your in-game achievements and featuring the authentic Fortnite holographic seal.Learn how to draw 35 of the game's most popular icons-including Outfits, weapons, building materials,…