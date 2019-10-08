Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette
About Hachette Go
Mary Ann Naples
VP, Publisher
Mary Ann Naples is the publisher of Hachette Books and Hachette Go—two imprints dedicated to publishing the best in nonfiction. It is an honor and privilege of hers to publish the bold voices of Hachette Books and the books that can change your life of Hachette Go. Mary Ann’s personal slogan has long been “books change my life every day”—and her goal is to ensure that every book finds its audience through strong campaigns and author partnership. Mary Ann has had broad experience across publishing, including as the publisher of the Disney Book Group, publisher of Rodale Books, as a literary agent, and, early in her career, as an editor, at Simon & Schuster, Hyperion, and Doubleday.
Michelle Aielli
VP, Associate Publisher
Michelle started her career in book publishing less than one month after graduating college. After several years at various houses, she spent a decade in the publicity department of Little, Brown and Company where she worked with (and learned from!) many tremendous authors, including James Patterson, Michael Connelly, Elin Hilderbrand, Donna Tartt, Jonathan Safran Foer, J.K. Rowling, Keith Richards, and more.
As the Associate Publisher of the Hachette Books division, she oversees all publicity and marketing for the group, liaises with HBG’s Sales team, engages media and booksellers, and consults on all aspects of the publishing process – from acquisitions and production to cover design and distribution. She’s grateful to work with such a smart, proactive, and dedicated team of people who approach each campaign uniquely and carefully. With HB’s Publisher, she helps oversee the acquisition of new titles and authors, growing what is becoming a formidable and diverse list of important, powerful, opinion-driven nonfiction voices including Lindy West, Dan Lyons, Julie Andrews, George F. Will, Liza Mundy, and many more.
Michelle actively works to partner with authors and agents to create noteworthy, provocative, and enduring works, and to get those books and authors into the hands of readers whose lives will be changed by them. She lives in Brooklyn with her two young daughters.
Renée Sedliar
Editorial Director, West Coast
Renée seeks to acquire books that inform, educate, and truly help readers—whether tackling a health condition, a new approach to nutrition, or strategies for everything from self-care to interpersonal relationships—books that both illuminate and offer practical takeaways. From vegan superstars, to go-to health leaders and fitness experts, she’s worked with authors such as Terry Hope Romero, Isa Moskowitz, Bryant Terry, Ellie Krieger, Ann Louise Gittleman, Dr. Raphael Kellman, Meg Keene, Allison Moorer, Maia Szalavitz, Matt Fitzgerald, and Heather Corinna.
Renée is based in the Berkeley, California office. Before joining Hachette Books, Renee held editorial positions with Da Capo Lifelong Books (Perseus), Marlowe & Company (Avalon) and HarperSanFrancisco (now HarperOne).
Krishan Trotman
Executive Editor
Krishan Trotman has been at Hachette Books since 2016.
Whether it’s with books that explore current events, women’s interest, social justice, or cultural studies, Krishan’s intent is to publish daring narrative nonfiction drawing from compelling storytelling and dedicated research. She likes to work with authors who are candid, bold, and, in their own unique way, not afraid to shake things up. Her narrative nonfiction list includes a range of award-winning and New York Times bestsellers, including: congressman John Lewis’ Across That Bridge; New York Times columnist Lindy West’s The Witches Are Coming; journalist Stephanie Land’s Maid; MSNBC political analyst Malcolm Nance’s The Plot to Destroy Democracy; UFC’s Mixed Martial Artist Paige VanZant’s Rise; celebrated Olympic medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad’s Proud; and upcoming books like Vanity Fair writer Nancy Jo Sales ’ Nothing Personal and MSNBC political analyst Zerlina Maxwell’s The End of White Politics.
She also acquires for Hachette Books’ GO imprint where she focuses on high-profile self-development and motivational books with fresh concepts and lively narratives, such as: BRAVO’s Million Dollar Listing cohost Ryan Serhant’s Sell It Like Serhant; MSNBC’s Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski’s Earn It! and Comeback Careers; and upcoming books like The Today Show cohost Al Roker’s You Look So Much Better in Person and life coach Gina DeVee’s The Audacity to Be Queen.
She began her career at Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, where she worked on fiction and nonfiction that focused on strong multicultural voices, including works by bestselling authors bell hooks, T.D. Jakes, Kanye West, and more. Previously, she worked at Skyhorse Publishing with the founder of Salon.com David Talbot to launch Hot Books, an imprint dedicated to investigative journalism. As a senior editor, she published a list of serious nonfiction, including the New York Times bestseller, The Beastside, and The Hunting Ground: The Inside Story of Sexual Assault on American College Campuses, which solidified her desire to create dynamic narratives that are informative yet inspire social change.
Ben Schafer
Executive Editor
Ben specializes in music, popular culture, biography, memoir, and popular science, with a particular soft spot for American counterculture. He has acquired several New York Times bestsellers, including The Portable Atheist edited by Christopher Hitchens, Trouble Boys by Bob Mehr (the acclaimed, definitive biography of The Replacements), and Seven Deadly Sins by Corey Taylor of Slipknot. Based in Los Angeles, Ben published the definitive two-volume history of L.A. punk Under the Big Black Sun and More Fun in the New World by John Doe (of X) and music publishing veteran Tom DeSavia. He is also the editor of the international bestseller Why Does E=mc2 by Brian Cox and Jeff Forshaw, and an all-time classic memoir, The Mayor of MacDougal Street by Dave Van Ronk with Elijah Wald, the inspiration for the Coen Brothers movie Inside Llewyn Davis. Prior to joining Hachette Books, Ben was Executive Editor at Da Capo Press for 17 years and held editorial positions at William Morrow and HarperCollins.
Brant Rumble
Executive Editor
Brant Rumble joined Hachette Books in May 2018. He was previously at Blue Rider Press for several years, and at Scribner for a number of years before that. Brant has worked on a variety of narrative nonfiction, ranging from memoir to biography to history to humor to cultural criticism to sociological study to investigative journalism. His early editorial discoveries included Chuck Klosterman’s generational classics, Fargo Rock City and Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs. Brant has since published numerous New York Times bestsellers and worked with icons such as Elvis Costello, Mike Love, Loudon Wainwright III, Steve Spurrier, Patton Oswalt, John Waters, Bill James, and Stephen King; critically acclaimed writers Douglas Coupland, John Parker, Owen King, James Hirsch, Stewart O’Nan, and Jonathan Ames; unique authors like Ken Jennings, Megan Amram, Matt Diffee, Astronaut Mike Mullane, and Gustavo Arellano; respected journalists and critics Amanda Petrusich, Geoff Edgers, Greg Kot, Nathan Rabin, David M. Ewalt, Jaime Lowe, Ken Ilgunas, and David Giffels; and veteran sportswriters Michael Weinreb, Dave Zirin, Sean Assael, and Rob Neyer; as well as The Onion, The A.V. Club, and the Ernest Hemingway Estate. At Hachette Books, Brant’s titles have included Ron Rapoport’s biography of Ernie Banks, Let’s Play Two; Dale Berra’s memoir, My Dad, Yogi; Erin Carlson’s tribute to Meryl Streep, Queen Meryl; Kevin Robbins’s The Last Stand of Payne Stewart; Pete Townshend’s novel, The Age of Anxiety; and Julie Andrews’s second memoir, Home Work. Brant lives in Brooklyn with his wife and two children.
Dan Ambrosio
Senior Editor
Dan joined Perseus Books in 2012, acquiring nonfiction titles for the Da Capo and Da Capo Lifelong imprints. At Perseus, he has published several national bestsellers including Go See the Principal by Gerry Brooks, The Power of Being Yourself by Joe Plumeri, Discover Your Optimal Health by Dr. Wayne Scott Andersen and the Mental Health America Media Award-winning memoir Playing Hurt, written by the late ESPN host John Saunders with New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon. He also published I Wish My Teacher Knew, an invaluable K-12 guide for teachers, parents and communities—based on the worldwide viral phenomenon #IWishMyTeacherKnew, as well as several books from Mayo Clinic, including The Mayo Clinic Guide to Stress-Free Living and The Mayo Clinic Handbook for Happiness by Amit Sood, MD. He began his publishing career at Warner Books before moving on to roles as a literary agent at Vigliano Associates and an editor at Wiley. Dan’s list at Hachette now focuses on health and wellness, parenting and education, business, pop culture, sports and personal growth, as well as select memoirs and narrative nonfiction.
David Lamb
Associate Editor
David Lamb joined Hachette Books in 2016 and focuses on acquiring history, narrative nonfiction, and platform-driven memoirs that take unexpected paths to exploring timely issues. He has edited books by Kevin Allison, host of the Risk! podcast; Holocaust survivor Steve Ross; reformed white supremacist and peace activist Christian Picciolini; military historian John Bruning; and comedian Will Forte, among others. Prior to coming to Hachette Books he worked at Scribner, where he edited books including Baird Harper’s Red Light Run, a 2016 Barnes & Noble Discover Pick, and worked with such authors as Jesmyn Ward, Angela Duckworth, Kate Hennessy, Kevin Hazzard, Sandrone Dazieri, Erik Storey, and Kea Wilson.
Mollie Weisenfeld
Assistant Editor
Mollie Weisenfeld joined Hachette Books in September 2016 and is acquiring biography/memoir, women’s studies, social justice, LGBTQ+, sports, and narrative nonfiction. Humor is a bonus! She has worked on multiple New York Times and national bestsellers, including The Plot to Destroy Democracy by Malcolm Nance and Maid by Stephanie Land. Her growing list includes the revised edition of Ron Clark’s The Essential 55 (over 1 million copies sold) and the forthcoming Citizen 865 by Pulitzer Prize-winner Debbie Cenziper and The Indomitable Florence Finch by Rep. Robert J. Mrazek. Prior to joining Hachette, Mollie interned at Lilith, Scholastic, Foundry Literary + Media, and Cambridge University Press.
Carrie Napolitano
Assistant Editor
Carrie Napolitano joined Hachette Books in March 2019, where she assists Executive Editors Krishan Trotman and Ben Schafer. Prior to Hachette Books, she was at Basic Books for over two years, where she worked primarily on popular science books, including on biologist Rob Dunn’s Never Home Alone and nutritionist Marion Nestle’s Unsavory Truth. Before that, she worked for Oxford University Press for three years.
Carrie is passionate about building a list filled with memoir, history, music history/biography, true crime, humor, and narrative nonfiction, with extra points to anything cheeky, macabre, or a little of both. She is drawn to authors with a dark sense of humor and a keen eye for detail, as well as authors who are quirky, opinionated, and/or not afraid to push the envelope. When she’s not editing or scouring over proposals, you can catch her leading historical walking tours through lower Manhattan, rocking out at concerts of all music genres, or watching true crime documentaries with her cat, Mona Lisa.
Allison Dalafave
Editorial Assistant
Alison joined Hachette Books and Hachette Go in July 2019, after interning at Farrar, Straus and Giroux and The Experiment. At Hachette, she assists Renee Sedliar and Dan Ambrosio with health & wellness, business, narrative nonfiction, and memoir titles. She graduated from Fordham University with a degree in English and minor in Business Administration.
Michael Barrs
Senior Director, Marketing
Michael joined the Hachette Books team in 2017 after spending twelve years working at HarperCollins Publishers, most recently as Marketing Director of Dey Street Books. During his tenure at HarperCollins, he orchestrated the marketing campaigns for #1 New York Times bestsellers Yes Please by Amy Poehler and 10% Happier by Dan Harris, and also oversaw the campaigns that launched Not My Father's Son by Alan Cumming, Notorious RBG by Irin Carmon & Shana Knizhnik, My Drunk Kitchen by Hannah Hart, Girl in a Band by Kim Gordon, and Pretty Happy by Kate Hudson. He views his relationship with Hachette Books’ authors as a partnership that begins at acquisition, and he believe the best marketing campaigns are holistic and collaborative ones.
Joanna Pinsker
Publicity Director
Joanna has worked in book publicity for twenty years, at many of the major publishing houses, including Random House, Basic Books, HarperCollins, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, with a focus on serious nonfiction, primarily history, politics, current events, narrative nonfiction, and biography. Some of the authors she has worked with over the years include JD Vance, Megyn Kelly, Michael Korda, Bill Bryson, Niall Ferguson, Senator Scott Brown, Liza Mundy, Douglas Brinkley, Harold Holzer, Ralph Nader, Margaret Drabble, Dennis Prager, Donna Brazile, and David Lehman. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, going to museums, watching the Yankees, and of course, reading!
Sarah Falter
Publicity Manager
As Senior Publicist at Hachette Books, Sarah enjoys creative strategic collaboration, and feels a true sense of accomplishment when the job is well-done. She enjoys working on nonfiction because she believes that powerful narratives are vital to our understanding of the world. In 2015, Sarah joined the Nashville division of Hachette Book Group where she managed campaigns for award-winning and New York Times-bestselling nonfiction titles, managing complex and fast-paced projects with high-profile public figures (including politicians, journalists, business leaders, activists, health gurus, faith leaders, historians, and celebrities).
Before Hachette Nashville, she graduated with her B.A. in English Literature from Vanderbilt University, and then spent nearly five years as a Publicist and Social Media Manager for The History Press in Charleston, S.C. While there, she led the PR team to its first New York Times-bestselling title and PW’s Fastest Growing Independent Publisher award. In her spare time, she enjoys reading Mike Allen’s AM newsletter, listening to NPR, and drinking tea – usually all at once.
Michael Giarratano
Publicity Manager
Michael has been with the Hachette Book Group since 2016, ensuring our great authors and books receive the media attention and praise they deserve. He has worked with a diverse roster of authors across the categories Hachette Books publishes in: music, history, pop culture, memoir, cooking, and wellness. This includes singer-songwriter Allison Moorer for her memoir Blood; historian Scott Greenberger for his biography of Chester Arthur, The Unexpected President, food activist Tracye McQuirter for her cookbook Ageless Vegan; and wrestler Chris Jericho for his motivational book No is a Four-Letter Word.
Prior to this position, Michael was at Harvard University Press, and before that at Politics & Prose bookstore in Washington, DC. He is also on the Boston Book Festival’s program committee. His reading interests are as eclectic as the list of books he works on professionally, and a good day outside of the office includes a bike ride, making food with his daughter, and a crossword puzzle with his wife.
Odette Fleming
Senior Marketing Associate
Since joining Hachette Books in 2015, Odette has executed creative marketing campaigns for multiple New York Times and national bestsellers including Shrill by Lindy West, Commander in Cheat by Rick Reilly, the popular science phenomenon Does It Fart? by Nick Caruso and Dani Rabaiotti, and Go See the Principal by viral social media sensation Gerry Brooks. Prior joining Hachette, Odette was honing her publishing skills in Australia after graduating with a Bachelor of Arts (Media Communications) and Diploma in Modern Languages (French) from the University of Melbourne.
Quinn Fariel
Marketing Manager
Quinn joined Hachette Books in November 2018 after spending two years as a member of the marketing team supporting Da Capo and Seal Press. Prior to joining Hachette Books, Quinn held positions at Hachette Audio and on the subsidiary rights team at Perseus Books Group.
Quinn has worked on marketing campaigns for an eclectic list of titles, including Ijeoma Oluo’s New York Times bestseller So You Want to Talk About Race and the 25th anniversary edition of Isa Moskowitz and Terry Hope Romero’s vegan sensation, Veganomicon. He now develops marketing campaigns for Hachette Books authors, including David Browne (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Jeff Buckley: His Own Voice) and John Doe (of X) and Tom DeSavia (More Fun in the New World).
Anna Hall
Marketing & Publicity Associate
Anna Hall joined Hachette Books in August 2017, and has since worked on publicity and marketing campaigns for a wide range of titles, including Jon Kabat-Zinn’s MEDITATION IS NOT WHAT YOU THINK, Dale Berra’s MY DAD, YOGI, Nikita Gill's FIERCE FAIRYTALES and Ellie Krieger’s WHOLE IN ONE. She was previously at an academic press, Berghahn Books, and has also held internships at Penguin Random House, Bloomsbury, and Conde Nast.
Ashley Kiedrowski
Marketing Assistant
Ashley joined the Hachette Books team in March 2019 to assist Marketing Director, Michael Barrs. Prior to joining Hachette, she was a Visual Merchandiser at Strand Bookstore and completed internships at PEN America and Catapult. She holds a BFA in Visual Presentation and Exhibition Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology.
Amanda Kain
Creative Director
Amanda became the Art Director of Hachette Books in late 2015 after a few years of designing marketing materials for Penguin and over ten years of designing covers for various imprints at HarperCollins Publishers. She is honored to have created covers for a diverse array of acclaimed writers such as Greg Iles, Gail Sheehy, Alan Cumming, and T. Geronimo Johnson. She is grateful every day that I get to create art on a daily basis as a profession—or as her sister says, “paint pictures all day.”
Amanda loves being a part of the Hachette Books team because of our boutique-approach to publishing, which values quality and excellence in all aspects of the book-making process. She wants every author to feel proud and connected to the packaging of their book.
When Amanda is not working hard to fit books with well-designed covers, she is working hard to fit a toddler into a car seat so she can go exploring with her husband.
Terri Sirma
Designer
Terri joined the Hachette Books art department as a cover and jacket designer in 2019. Prior to joining Hachette, Terri was a Designer at Oxford University Press for almost four years where she began her publishing career as an Assistant Designer.
LeeAnn Falciani
Designer
LeeAnn joined the Hachette Books art department as a cover and jacket designer in May 2019. Previously she was the Senior Designer at Picador, an imprint of Macmillan, where she began her career in publishing as a Junior Designer in 2004.