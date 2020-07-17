Little, Brown & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Media Event

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Homeland Elegies

Homeland Elegies

Buy the Book

This "beautiful novel . . . has echoes of The Great Gatsby": an immigrant father and his son search for belonging—in post-Trump America, and with each other (Dwight Garner, New York Times). One of the New York Times 10 Best Books of the Year One of Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2020 A Best Book… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316496421

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Full Plate

The Full Plate

Buy the Book

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry.  Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316496179

USD: $30 / CAD: $38

On Sale: September 22nd 2020

Little, Brown and Company

This Will Make It Taste Good

This Will Make It Taste Good

Buy the Book

An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 From caramelized onions to fruit preserves, make home cooking quick and easy with ten simple "kitchen heroes" in these 125 recipes from the New York Times bestselling and award-winning author of Deep Run Roots.  “I wrote this book to inspire you, and I… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316381123

USD: $35 / CAD: $44

On Sale: October 20th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Apollo's Arrow

Apollo's Arrow

Buy the Book

A piercing and scientifically grounded look at the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and how it will change the way we live—"excellent and timely." (The New Yorker) Apollo's Arrow offers a riveting account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it swept through American society in 2020, and of how… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316628211

USD: $29 / CAD: $37

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

The Rise

The Rise

Buy the Book

An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 • This groundbreaking new cookbook from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson celebrates contemporary Black cooking in 150 extraordinarily delicious recipes. It is long past time to recognize Black excellence in the culinary world the same way it has been celebrated in the worlds… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316480680

USD: $38 / CAD: $48

On Sale: October 27th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

Lightning Flowers

Lightning Flowers

Buy the Book

This "utterly spectacular" book weighs the impact modern medical technology has had on the author's life against the social and environmental costs inevitably incurred by the mining that makes such innovation possible (Rachel Louise Snyder, author of No Visible Bruises). What if a lifesaving medical device causes loss of life… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316450362

USD: $28 / CAD: $35

On Sale: November 10th 2020

Little, Brown and Company

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

Buy the Book

In the tradition of Zadie Smith and Marlon James, a brilliant Caribbean writer delivers a powerful story about four people each desperate to escape their legacy of violence in a so-called "paradise." In Baxter’s Beach, Barbados, Lala’s grandmother Wilma tells the story of the one-armed sister. It’s a cautionary tale,… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316536981

USD: $27

On Sale: February 2nd 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Change

Change

Buy the Book

How to create the change you want to see in the world using the paradigm-busting ideas in this "utterly fascinating" (Adam Grant) big-idea book.​Most of what we know about how ideas spread comes from bestselling authors who give us a compelling picture of a world, in which "influencers" are king, "sticky" ideas "go viral," and… Read More

Hardcover

ISBN-13: 9780316457330

USD: $29 / CAD: $37

On Sale: January 19th 2021

Little, Brown and Company

Little, Brown & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Media Event

Bruce Nichols & Little, Brown and Company invite you to a virtual media event with a selection of this Fall's most exciting authors.

Featuring

Ayad Akhtar, author of Homeland Elegies

Ayesha Curry, author of The Full Plate

Vivian Howard, author of This Will Make It Taste Good

Nicholas Christakis, author of Apollo's Arrow

Marcus Samuelsson, author of The Rise

Katherine Standefer, author of Lightning Flowers

Cherie Jones, author of How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps Her House

Damon Centola, author of Change