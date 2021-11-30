SHARE THESE STELLAR TITLES

Matt Ringler on STROLLERCOASTER

 

The walks were always there from the beginning. First, weaving in and out of the parks along the water near the Governor’s Mansion on the Upper East Side. And a year later, after the break-up, down and around the crowded storefronted streets and avenues of Astoria, Queens. I’d take my daughter out of the apartment and into the neighborhood. It wasn’t about getting quality time together—after that first year, we were always alone together when it was one of my nights. But the apartment was small-going-on-smaller when one of us wasn’t in a good mood. It was listed as a two bedroom railroad but that’s only if you counted one “bedroom” as the room where the living room should have been. We didn’t have a couch. But we had a stroller.

 

Marcie Colleen on SURVIVOR TREE

 

I have yet to meet anyone who cannot recall exactly where they were when they learned of the attacks on September 11, 2001. But for a generation, those born around or after the attacks, that day is ancient history often veiled in curiosity and silence.

We live in a world shaped by those events, yet because of the distressful memories of September 11th, many adults grapple with how to broach the topic with young children. Some even ask why speak of it at all. Over the past two decades we have struggled to let go of the pain and trauma of that day. So many of us still feel the deep scars on our hearts and we want to shelter our children from knowing what we know.

 

#LBYRExtraCredit Presents: Remembering 9/11 Through Storytelling

powered by Crowdcast

Tasha Spillett-Sumner
Tasha Spillett-Sumner is a Cree and Trinidadian award-winning poet and author who is also working on her doctoral degree in Indigenous land-based education. She makes her home in Treaty 1 territory, Manitoba, where she raises her daughter, Isabella, with her husband.

Michaela Goade (Tlingit) is an award-winning designer and illustrator. She has illustrated a number of picture books including Shanyaak'utlaax: Salmon Boy, winner of the 2018 American Indian Youth Literature Best Picture Book Award, and the New York Times bestselling and Caldecott Award-winning book, We Are Water Protectors. She lives in Juneau, Alaska.
Michaela Goade

Michaela Goade

Michaela Goade is a Caldecott Medalist and a #1 New York Times bestselling artist. She is the illustrator of a number of award-winning and bestselling books, including We Are Water Protectors by Carole Lindstrom and I Sang You Down from the Stars by Tasha Spillett-Sumner. She grew up along Alaska’s wild coast, where she picked berries with every season. She is from the Raven moiety and Kiks.ádi clan from Sitka, Alaska, where she currently lives. She invites you to visit her online at michaelagoade.com.

Matt Ringler
Matt Ringler is a children’s book writer who loves roller coasters and any kind of fast ride. When his daughter Sam was small, he took her for Strollercoaster rides all over New York City. They now live together in Yonkers, New York.

Raul the Third and Elaine Bay were both born in El Paso, Texas and have been making art together since they met. Raul the Third is the Pura Belpre award winning illustrator of Lowriders to the Center of the Earth and Vamos! Let’s Go to the Market and the creator of the World of Vamos! Elaine Bay is a multi-disciplinary artist and the colorist of the World of Vamos! books. They live in Boston with their son Raul El Gonzalez IV.
Raul the Third
Marcie Colleen
Marcie Colleen is the author of numerous books for children, among them Love, Triangle; Penguinaut!; The Bear’s Garden; and the Super Happy Party Bears chapter book series. A Brooklynite at heart, she now lives in San Diego, California. Marcie invites you to visit her online at thisismarciecolleen.com.

Aaron Becker is the creator of the Caldecott Honor Book Journey and two follow-up books in the trilogy: Quest and Return. He is also the creator of A Stone for Sascha and the board books You Are Light and My Favorite Color. Aaron lives with his family in Amherst, Massachusetts. Short films of his process, as well as prints of his artwork, can by found at storybreathing.com.

Aaron Becker
Peter Brown

Peter Brown
Peter Brown is the author and illustrator of many bestselling children’s books, including Children Make Terrible Pets, Mr. Tiger Goes Wild, and The Curious Garden. He is also the author of the bestselling middle-grade duology The Wild Robot and The Wild Robot Escapes. He is the recipient of a Caldecott Honor for Creepy Carrots!, two E.B. White Read Aloud Awards, a New York Times Best Illustrated Children’s Book award, and a Children’s Choice Award for Illustrator of the Year. Peter’s website is http://www.peterbrownstudio.com.
Bob Shea
Bob Shea has created many hilarious books for young people, including Crash, Splash or Moo!, the popular Dinosaur Vs. series, Unicorn Thinks He's Pretty Great, Unicorn is Maybe Not so Great After All, and the early readers featuring Ballet Cat. He has also written stories such as Who Wet My Pants?, illustrated by Zachariah OHora. He lives in Madison, Connecticut and invites you to visit him at bobshea.com.
