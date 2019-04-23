Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Dad is often the unsung hero. Give him a gift this Father's Day that will encourage him in his walk as a godly husband and father and remind him of just what he means to you!
We've pulled together some of our bestselling authors and new favorites so that you can choose a book that's right for him. These evergreen classics will continue to give even after he's finished reading.
Beyond Blessed by Robert Morris
For the dad that loves Dave Ramsey, get him bestselling author Robert Morris' follow-up to The Blessed Life.
Crushing by T.D. Jakes
For the dad who loves to remind you that God is working even in hard times! This book by bestselling author T.D. Jakes shows how we can benefit from life’s challenging experiences.
Your Best Life Now by Joel Osteen
For the goal-setting dad. Updated with a new chapter and forward, this perennial favorite put Joel Osteen at the top of the bestseller list and was just recently a USA today top pick after over 10 years from it's original release.
Identity Leadership by Stedman Graham
This book is for the business-minded dad! Bestselling author Stedman Graham shares his roadmap that leads to personal growth, development, and improvement of performance in every area of life.
This is How We Pray by Adam Dressler
This is for the dad who loves C.S. Lewis! This is How We Pray offers a fresh invitation to examine prayer. Through personal anecdotes, biblical stories, ancient wisdom, and modern insights, Adam Dressler directs us towards a deeper friendship with God through our prayers.
We Carry Kevan
This is for the adventure-seeking dad! This heart-felt story shares the profound power of friendship and self-sacrifice.
Breakthrough by Joyce Smith
This is for the dad who believes in the power of prayer! Share the impossible true story that inspired the major motion picture starring Chrissy Metz, Topher Grace, Dennis Haysbert, and Josh Lucas.
