Build an extraordinary life of grit and graceMake prayers and plans throughout the yearLay-flat bindingPremium thick, acid-free, non-bleed paperRibbon marker, closure bandDated, daily devotional with lightly ruled space for responses, lists, or journalingFull-color interior designPresentation page for personalization
Remember what you believe and Who you believe in so you can plan, plot, and pray God's promises into action inside this portable, textured paperback journal.You have been designed for greatness. God has given you a courage and strength to pursue your passions and accomplish His purpose. But it's not…
Save the drama for your llama! Llama lovers unite with this paperback journal featuring four-color illustrations of Lucy the llama and her colorful hats.This happy little journal combines two of our favorite things: friendly llamas and quotes to make you smile. Light inspirational quotes are offered on every fourth page…
Nurture your creativity, feed your soul!This art journal has prompts, suggestions, and challenges to help you find and nurture the creativity in your soul. Developed to help creative types to think outside the box, this a journal for beginners and established artists alike. Prompts range from seeing color in places…
Keep track of your favorite recipes and restaurants in one easy-to-use place with this foodie-friendly journal.Do you enjoy the art put into the creation of every meal -- from sourcing the freshest ingredients to gourmet plate presentations, from the first bite of a small plate to the last taste of…
Reach your financial goals and reduce the stress in your life with this journal that has quotes and biblical principles bybestselling author Robert Morris.Who doesn't want to eliminate financial stress? Who doesn't want to get out of debt, reach their financial goals, experience the joy that God intends for us,…
Work through life's challenges, write out prayers, and embrace God's grace on pages that include encouraging quotes from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer.It's common to be more frustrated with life than at peace with it, the daily grind can wear you down. Responsibilities and burdens often rob…
Journal about what is crushing you and get insight from bestselling inspirational author T. D. Jakes' book Crushing.In his insightful book, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with the age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice? This journal has room…
Beautiful journal features inspired quotes from #1 New York Times bestselling author Joel Osteen about living a life of favor.Favor is something that God has put on you that will help you accomplish what you couldn't accomplish on your own. With selected quotes and inspiration from The Power of Favor…
Examine your feelings and take control of your emotions with this companion journal to Joyce Meyer's New York Times bestselling book Living Beyond Your Feelings. In her New York Times bestselling book Living Beyond Your Feelings, Joyce Meyer examines the gamut of emotions that human beings experience and explains how…