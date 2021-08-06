Add DRAGONBOY to your shelf!

Dragonboy

Reminiscent of Pete the Cat and Llama Llama, Dragonboy begins a new series about a curious, imaginative, playful little boy and his band of lovable stuffed animal friends.Dragonboy is curious. He is playful, pensive, and kind. More than anything, he is himself: an imaginative little boy who loves to be a dragon. His stuffed animal friends—Darwin,… Read More

ISBN-13: 9780316462167

USD: $17.99 / CAD: $22.99

On Sale: September 14th 2021

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

"Vivid colors and enchanting, emotive characters work seamlessly with the text to take readers on a journey of empathy and compassion... A charming journey of discovery, friendship, and acceptance." —Kirkus

"The debut author-illustrator’s acrylic-on-wood-panel illustrations have a sweet-natured theatricality (the sea’s waves are pointy and layered, like a Victorian stage set) and conjure up a green and sunny world, where even a dark forest of twisty trees looks inviting and there’s all the time in the world to count the daisies." —Publishers Weekly

