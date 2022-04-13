Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
FaithWords

Discover more from T.D. Jakes

T. D. Jakes

About the

Bishop T. D. Jakes is one of the world’s most widely recognized pastors and a New York Times bestselling author of more than thirty books. Named byTime magazine as “America’s Best Preacher,” his message of healing and restoration is unparalleled, transcending cultural and denominational barriers. Jakes is the founder and senior pastor of The Potter’s House, which has a congregation of more than 30,000. His weekly television outreach, The Potter’s House, and his daily television program, The Potter’s Touch, have become favorites throughout America, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Caribbean. Jakes lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Serita. Learn more about Bishop Jakes at http://www.tdjakes.org and http://www.thepottershouse.org.

Learn more about this

Soar!
Soar!
When Women Pray
When Women Pray
Don't Drop the Mic
Don't Drop the Mic
Crushing
Crushing
Your INSTINCT in Action
Your INSTINCT in Action
Destiny Daily Readings
Destiny Daily Readings
Daily Readings from Crushing
Daily Readings from Crushing
Planted with a Purpose
Planted with a Purpose
Not Easily Broken
Not Easily Broken
Inspired to Soar!
Inspired to Soar!
INSTINCT for Graduates
INSTINCT for Graduates
Follow FaithWords: