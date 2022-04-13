Discover more from T.D. Jakes

About the
Bishop T. D. Jakes
is one of the world’s most widely recognized pastors and a New York Times bestselling author of more than thirty books. Named byTime magazine as “America’s Best Preacher,” his message of healing and restoration is unparalleled, transcending cultural and denominational barriers. Jakes is the founder and senior pastor of The Potter’s House, which has a congregation of more than 30,000. His weekly television outreach, The Potter’s House, and his daily television program, The Potter’s Touch, have become favorites throughout America, Africa, Australia, Europe, and the Caribbean. Jakes lives in Dallas, Texas, with his wife, Serita. Learn more about Bishop Jakes at http://www.tdjakes.org
and http://www.thepottershouse.org
.
Learn more about this