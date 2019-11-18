Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My Dearest A,

Oh how I miss you more than words can say. Today marks 16 years we would have shared our lives together. Everyone tells me to move on and forget about the past, but how can I? We said vows to each other, and we share an incredible daughter. Every time we talk, every time we walk away from each other, it's as if you're walking out of our house for that first time with suitcase in hand. I've learned to just accept you are my whole heart and I pray every day you are happy and healthy with your new family. I want the best for you. Love Always, Your Mon Petite Choux
kindred spirit,

A New Life

Is it too late to find a new life? After having an empty nest life and then divorce after 31 years of marriage, I feel like I have no life. How I thought I would be living my retirement years is not even possible any more. It’s been 14 years living like this and now I’m trying to make a new start by evaluating what gives me joy. As I consider each choice I’m trying to envision how my life could change. In the mean time, I’m working on my health and trying to look at life differently. I’ve closed myself off for so long, I’m not even sure how to change that. Starting life over is scary!
My friend,

when your mom died while you where 1000 miles away, visiting me, I feared I was the reason you missed being there for her last breath. Had I not suggested a visit, you would have been home. When the word came that she passed, I literally reached out to you but you didn't reach back. I felt so inadequate. Once you left for home, I stood and looked at the empty space on the driveway and was overcome with loneliness. Grief bubbled up from the depth of my soul and I wept for us both. Healing will come in time. May the good memories carry you through.
Dear Nicholas Sparks,

I have been an ardent fan of your work ever since sixth grade when I used to sneak in your book (Message in a Bottle) inside class and read it with my friend underneath the table. So much has changed over the years but the warmth with which you write each one of your books, and the depth of each character blows me away. I love your books and I hope they keep coming for a very long time because they make me feel like I'm coming home. I do wish you open up your extra features like this one to fans living outside the USA. Thank you for everything you do.
The Most Wonderful You

I am here to say that if you every feel like you are not worth it ,think again every person is special. Just wait till you look into your childs wyes or tour grandchild ( which is a love greater then any before it) and know keep your head high , take a breath and be the most wonderful you that you are.
V,

It’s been 20 years, we’ve both got married,divorced and married again..they say you fall in love with different people at different stages in your life, none are the same.I know that to be true.I love my husband and my family, but whenever I think of you , you still take my breath away, I see you on social media, I know you are happy.i wish I could ask you if you still feel the same or think of me..but our time has passed.maybe in our next life.But for This life I’ll see you in my dreams. Love always, A
The Quiet One

I can remember back to my high school life. I was the quiet one. I’ve always been the quiet one. I heard years later I was the popular girl, but I never knew. One friend became the bully. Instead of going after others, she came after me. So much of my life would be different if I hadn’t known her. From being left behind at a dance and attacked by a 27 year old DJ, to being bullied after planning her bachelorette, I should’ve known. Now, I’m leaving the pain behind. The dream she laughed at me for is now a reality. There’s only one last dream and it may not come true.
Dear whoever will read this,

I know life has a habit of knocking you down in so many ways that you didn’t even knew existed. You are just sitting and waiting for the next thing to blow up in your face, but you can’t give up. Never let go of that hope that one day things will be alright. Life has a habit of knowing what it’s doing. It will only send things your way that you can handle. Which you can. One day you will get whatever it is you’re hoping for or get whatever sign you’re waiting for to arrive. I’m still waiting but I’ll never give up hope. Trust in life and know things will go well!
The Way That I Loved Him

Fury aside, my heart aches, and my soul feels empty. I’ve lost the one that I love with my entire body, heart, and mind. I’ve lost my best friend, human diary, confidant, partner, and lover. I am a shadow cast on the ground untethered, wandering from soul to soul hoping I can steal even an ounce of light from any one of them. I will never love again the way that I loved Him. I will pull pillows to my chest at night, and pray for the Him he once was to visit me in my dreams, if I can even bring myself to sleep. I will find a way to let this be enough, and never again romanticize this story.
Dear Grandpa,

it's been two years since you passed away from Alzheimer's. I'm still trying to process you not here anymore and I'm taking it really hard. i lost the only true father I ever had. I'll never forget our conversations like when we said we would both cry once we saw each other in person for the first time. We never got to meet in person but I am grateful to just have talked on the phone. You made me feel special. I promise grandpa to do the things we planned. I know you'll be right by my side. I miss you everyday. I know your with me. Thank you for your unconditional love.
"I MISS YOU"

Its been 11 long years since we last spoke. I wonder everyday if you think about me the way I think about you. Do you wake up and wonder what I am doing? Do you reach for the phone but never call? Do you dream about me? Do you listen to a song and wonder if I like the same one? These are things I do everyday!!! I wonder; I wonder if you miss me as much as I miss you? I tried reaching out years ago, but you never responded. I can't turn back the hands of time, but some days I wish I could. If I only had one wish in this world, it would be to see you again. No money or riches.
To my one and only,

I wanted to write you just how much i love you. In the everyday, it is hard sometimes to stay "in love" and act like that. So please know : I love you more every day. You are my sunset, my moon, my stars, my all world. Thank you for being you and for the most beautiful present i could ever ask for, our kids. Know that i will always be there for you, holding you and i will never let go. Love you, A
Dear Best Friend&Soulmate,

when I first met you I was 20 and you 24. We were young, totally innocent and we didn’t know how important we would become for each other. We became friends, we even kissed and decided not to kiss again, as it was more than we expected we would feel. After 3 years of friendship, we decided to kiss again and this time, despite all circumstances we became lovers. After 5 years then the big crash, we had to separate and live a life without each other for 2 years. I lost my Best Friend, but 6 years ago we met again and I’m thankful to have my Best Friend&Soulmate back!
Dear DLP,

I just want you to know I’m sorry, especially if I hurt you in anyway I never meant for that to happen. I know we were only together a short time, but in that short time I fell you completely. It scared me how fast it happen and I was scared of getting hurt, so I ended it. Over the years, I’m so lucky to remain a friend. Even though it hurts way worse to be just be your friend, and you having no idea what so ever. As long as you’re happy that’s all that matter right. I’ve tired to be happy for you and all your milestones, but after meeting your baby it literally crushed me. Love, SS
There's Got to Be a Change

I know I'm not going to change you. I know that you are not a bad person. I know that you love me. I just don't know what to do anymore. The silent treatments and telling me you're always wrong, those are just manipulations to put me in my place because you know that I will tuck my tail between my legs and act the way you expect. The problem with that is I am tired of being a robot, I am tired of being lost in a shadow of myself. I love you with all my being but there's got to be a change. I don't want to need your approval anymore. I am a grown woman in a marriage not a child seeking approval
October 15, 2019

I married my husband after five weeks of dating! We met four years earlier at my sisters wedding! Our life together has been wonderful, beyond my expectations! Two years ago, he had a heart attack and triple bypass surgery! I almost lost him and our lives have been forever changed! We just take one day at a time, but some days I just say, Dear Jesus I love this man of mine! Next year we celebrate 40 years of marriage, we have three wonderful children and four beautiful healthy grandchildren! Thank you for allowing us another chance in life together! And I Love you so!! SKS
Dear whoever will read this,

My big take away at the moment is having faith. Life can feel as though it is a never ending punch to the gut. No matter what you do , it seems to never be the right thing for you. After years of dealing with this you start to want to give up and just go with the flow of things, but you can’t. You have to have faith that things will eventually all come together and that you are doing what you’re meant to be doing. You have to have faith in life and in yourself. Trust me, life knows what it’s doing. It won’t send you things that you can’t handle. Just have faith.
NOT A LOVE LETTER

 It has been 9 years since then, I can still remember when that summer was about to end; the start of a new season indeed and the first time that we met. Seasons may have changed, moments may have slipped away, but the memories are still there and so the feelings therewith. Indeed, it has always been a joy reminiscing the past, but the fact that you're not with me brings sorrow to my heart. Through the years, we changed - in our own lives. We've been through our own battles in life, sometimes we were triumphant and sometimes we learn. I wish that someday we'll be teammates
Not More Than Friends

A long time ago when I was a teenager I fell in love with my best friend’s cousin. I still remember how we played truth or dare on one hot summer night and that’s when I met him for the first time. I thought that I’ve never seen anyone this perfect. Later that day he walked me home and within weeks we hot to know each other more and we were a couple. After great 6 months of being with him he suddenly left me for a good friend of mine. I was heartbroken for 3 years or even more. Now that I think back I know that he was the love of my life but we’re not more than friends now.
