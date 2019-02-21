Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

To the one who made me whole again,

For years I built walls to keep out anyone who would hurt me, then you came along. You opened my heart to true love when I didn't think I was capable of love again. We spoke of cooking, traveling the world and enjoying our life together. Things changed and then as quickly as you came into my life you were gone and took my heart with you. I will always remember our time together no matter how brief and I thank you for coming into my life and making me whole again. You showed me there is still good in the world. Thank you my friend, I will always love you.
This one will last

I've been through heartbreak so many times I don't know if i could find someone i can trust....until recently on valentines day when things took a turn for the better: I found someone the I can trust thanks to reading The Last Song and A Walk To Remember, I can have hope that this one will last
Unanswered prayers

One day

From the moment I saw you,I knew something was different about you. As I got to know you, I found out that you are the most strong,patient man I've ever met. It was love at first sight for me, not so much for you. You just wanted to be friends and I accepted that because I still wanted you in my life. We have prayed for each other when unexpected situations arose. You are an incredible man with a heart of gold. Your magnetic eyes and sweet smile reeled me in, but your character kept my attention. We have always been in two different places and I hope one day we'll end up in the same place.
Who we were always meant to be with

It began in 7th grade when I met my best guy friend. We remained together all the way through our high school years. He was my confidant with all my boyfriends and all issues you feel as a teenager. We remained in each other lives as much as adult life will let you, he was always there for me and me for him. Each other spouses being a bit jealous of our long history and friendship. Our journey has taken us from two kids in the 7th grade to finding the greatest love of our lives at 58 years of age. We are finally with who we were always meant to be with. I love you darling, your jellybean
Fate had other plans for us

I do not for a second regret that my heart was able to know someone so extraordinary. I treasure our memories deeply. I marvel and admire the person that you are and always will. I feel honored and privileged to have been desired by the caliber of man that you are. I'm not naive enough to believe that those cherished memories will suffice as you became a part of me and took a piece of me with you when you left. Fate had other plans for us. Whether I am meant to be a part of it or not, I am simply grateful for your existence. Your happiness always was, is now, and forever will be my happiness.
A love like this

Some day I hope my loved ones find their true love. One day in a crowded room I said 'Hello, I see that You are a Vietnam Veteran.'. He said yes, and I have buried two babies. It took me 52 years for me to meet him. We were both sad. We became friends along with another lady. She branched off for a man. I helped him because he was ill and had children. He and I fell in love and were married. He was a Father and Grandpa to my family. We had eight and one half years of happiness and peace. I want a love like this for my children and grandchildren. Smile eveyday at each other.
Do over

Ever wish you could have a do over in life. Just one. Would you waste it on something trivial in high school that you thought meant everything to you at the time? Only to wish you still had that one do over years later when your husband committed suicide. Or would you hold onto it even then and save your sister from over dosing and watching her being removed from life support? Or maybe save your father two months later from drinking himself to death over her loss? Only to watch it all slip away as your brother, your only remaining sibling, over dose a few years later and die too.
Hi universe,

Like fate would have it I am putting it out to God and universe or whoever concerned who can fulfill unbelievable dreams. I spent ages wondering, hoping, dreaming to find true love but somehow like sand I could never really catch hold of it. May be people who find true love are really lucky and I am not.of everything that I own I am left with my dreams of finding true love and spending a happy life.i would like to atleast keep that alive.to believe that atleast in my dreams true love exist and may be universe someday will feel pity for me and bring him to me. A lost soul
Love

Love is something scary. I crave it when I don’t have it. When I have it I don’t want it. When it’s taken from me I fight for it. When it’s shoved on me I ignore and reject it. When it wants to run away I smother it. When it wants to be near me I get annoyed. Why? KS
My answer was no

In less than 6 hours I will be face to face with the man I thought I would spend the rest of my life with, 24 years ago. So many questions I have running through my mind. What am I going to say? Will we hug or shake hands? Will your children like me? How can I ever measure up to the wonderful woman you had in your life for the past 20 years? Your wife was one special lady! She loved you and your boys so much she spent her dying days in search of me. Our last conversation she told me she would arrange for us to meet. She also asked me if I ever stopped loving you. My answer was no.
Dear 18 year old me,

If I could know what I know now, way back then, I would say that you need to make time to take care of yourself. That someday after many kinds of abuse and heartbreak, you will find your soulmate. He will treat you like a queen, and though we may sometimes struggle financially, our love will see us through. He will stay by your side while you get diagnosed with leukemia, and do many rounds of chemo. You will be at death's door while on life support during a 2 month hospital stay, and he will come every single day and stay by your side. This is the meaning of true love.
a goodbye which changed everything

He had tears in his eyes and fear in his heart as a voice deep inside told him things will never be the same from now on. I left to live my dream and he was left behind not knowing what to do. He gave 6 years of his life to me knowing he would get nothing in return. His only dream was to see me happy, do things that made me smile, run around to find solutions for my problems. he knew he had less time and wanted to give me enough love that lasts forever. And then came the day when it all had to end. I told him its not the end but he could see what I could not. A goodbye which changed everything
Missing piece.

A part of me is missing yet it’s not. You were just another guy in a small town full of drunks. You’d say hi but never go out of your way for me. The day you died I felt numb. Only because a piece of me is missing that I never knew could be taken away from me. This doesn’t even make sense. I’m thankful for the dad I have to show me love. I think of you often. We never had a relationship, nor did I even know your phone number. So why do I feel like something is missing. I’m 33. You passed just over a year ago. What day... I don’t even remember.
Dear Friend,

When I first met you in the online I was in absolute awe. What you have taught me in the past two years has been so beneficial in my life, in my journey of yoga. Yoga in India has such value...more love than ever I have witnessed. I learned what love is , the nature of reality, truly cosmic. I met you at your academy this year alongside other students and teachers. The lotus of love and compassion has opened me forever . This yoga is my life, it is life. To have knowledge is nothing...to have experience is powerful om Shanti I share my soul Felice
July 1st 1973

I was 17. Seventeen. It was the ending of my life as I knew it instead of the dreams I'd had for the beginning. Never would I have imagined how my life would forever change that day. July 1st 1973. I had no idea what was in store for me. I could not even have imagined such a life. Had I know I might have ended it then. But then I never would have known the truth. I didn't and this is my story. I lived the next fourteen years with mental, physical, and psychological abuse before I could escape with my two precious sons. We still suffer the affects of it all these years later.
Dear Dad,

It's been almost 19 years since you have been gone, but it seems like only yesterday. That night keeps replaying in my head and my heart physically breaks because there was nothing i could do. What i wouldn't give to see you one last time, to hear your voice one last time, to smell your cologne one last time. That is a lie though. There wouldn't be one last time because i would ask again for one more time and continue to ask. i keep your memory alive by talking to your grandkids. They would have loved you and you them. Love and miss u. Until we meet again, Soar with the Eagles
Dear Michael,

You left this earth and me way too soon. I miss you with every breath I take. I know that because of you and our love, I have lived the happiest life I could have had. I am so thankful for your love, and am so lost without you. Until we meet again, my love.
Dear Michael,

You left this earth and me way too soon. I miss you with every breath I take. I know that because of you and our love, I have lived the happiest life I could have had. I am so thankful for your love, and am so lost without you. Until we meet again, my love.
So many lives touched

I saw your birth, being part of your life for 27 years was a gift. It all ended cut short by a driver not paying attention as you crossed the road. I hurt, but try to be strong for your mother & family. I weep alone as I will never see your beautiful smile, hear your voice or give in to your silly ideas. So many lives touched. I’m sad for those who will never know the privilege of learning from you. I held your tiny hand when hours old and again 27 years later as I said goodbye. If there is a sign from above, I hope to see butterflies & dragonflies, maybe it’s you letting me know you’re near.
