Running Press and Crayola announce today a new partnership to publish a range of colorfully designed and beautifully packaged products across Running Press imprints Black Dog & Leventhal, RP Studio and Running Press Miniature Editions™, including children’s activity books, stationary products, and mini kits, aimed to encourage creativity and celebrate the iconic brand.
Gift giving just got more colorful!
For Craft-loving Kids Ages 7-12
Inspire creativity with 52 seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids -- that will help grow your child's confidence, while building a passion for learning new skills!Crayola has been unleashing creativity and self-expression for the last 117…
Adorable Accessory - The Perfect Gift
Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!You don't have to be a pin collector to appreciate these cool enamel pins, and they are sure brighten up any fashion accessory or enamel pin display!ENAMEL PIN SET: Housed in…
Express Yourself
Bring color and joy to your world -- and your to-do list -- with this cheery journal from Crayola. Creativity is calling! This journal spells delight from its cover to its vibrant, nostalgia-inducing pages. Each spread is drenched in a color from the classic 64 colors box -- you'll find…
Customize This for your Most Colorful Loved Ones
Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola. Pairing 46 prompts with colorful designs, this book offers a unique way to craft a personal gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include fun and…