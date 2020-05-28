Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gift giving just got more colorful!

Running Press and Crayola announce today a new partnership to publish a range of colorfully designed and beautifully packaged products across Running Press imprints Black Dog & Leventhal, RP Studio and Running Press Miniature Editions™, including children’s activity books, stationary products, and mini kits, aimed to encourage creativity and celebrate the iconic brand.

For Craft-loving Kids Ages 7-12

Crayola: Create It Yourself Activity Book

Crayola: Create It Yourself Activity Book

Buy the Book

Read More

Inspire creativity with 52 seasonal arts and crafts activities from Crayola -- the number one name in color and classic DIY crafts for kids -- that will help grow your child's confidence, while building a passion for learning new skills!Crayola has been unleashing creativity and self-expression for the last 117…

Adorable Accessory - The Perfect Gift

Crayola Enamel Pin Set

Crayola Enamel Pin Set

Buy the Book

Read More

Color your world and display your love for Crayola on your backpack or jacket with this exclusive enamel pin set!You don't have to be a pin collector to appreciate these cool enamel pins, and they are sure brighten up any fashion accessory or enamel pin display!ENAMEL PIN SET: Housed in…

Express Yourself

Crayola 64 Colors Journal

Crayola 64 Colors Journal

Buy the Book

Read More

Bring color and joy to your world -- and your to-do list -- with this cheery journal from Crayola. Creativity is calling! This journal spells delight from its cover to its vibrant, nostalgia-inducing pages. Each spread is drenched in a color from the classic 64 colors box -- you'll find…

Customize This for your Most Colorful Loved Ones

Crayola: You Color My World

Crayola: You Color My World

Buy the Book

Read More

Embrace your creativity and spread joy with this charming DIY gift book, featuring fill-in-the-blank prompts inspired by the colors of Crayola. Pairing 46 prompts with colorful designs, this book offers a unique way to craft a personal gift for your friend, sister, parent, or significant other. Prompts include fun and…